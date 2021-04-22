FROM THE PULPIT: Pandemic was 'acid test' for giving in Catholic parishes

This raised an old issue: Why are some Catholics — in good times and bad — more loyal than others? This question is part of a pattern religious leaders have seen for decades, with about 80% of the work and support in most congregations coming from 20% of their members.

“In most cases, you have a minority of people in the parish who donate at all,” said Hodge in a telephone interview. When clergy scan the pews, “it’s easy to see that the people who are most faithful in worship are almost always the ones who are consistently giving.

“This is how parishes tend to work, so we can assume the 80/20 rule was part of what was happening” in 2020, he said. Thus, the pandemic was an “acid test” that exposed old realities while raising new questions.

The Pillar study included major regions in U.S. Catholic life, with several symbolic provinces added to the mix. Southern California, Texas and Florida, for example, provided numbers from heavily Latino parishes. Louisiana offered information from many Black parishes.

Hodge said he thought they would see lower offerings in areas with high death rates, but this wasn’t true. One North Dakota parish — in the study’s county with the highest COVID-19 death rate — actually saw a 16% rise in giving.