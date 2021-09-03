Labor Day gospel event in Patrick County

The traditional Labor Day gospel music event will be tonight and Saturday night at the Dominion Valley Park in Patrick County.

This family-owned park, founded in 1987, at 415 Dominion Lane in Stuart, has a long history of sharing gospel music each Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend.

This summer farewell will begin at 5:30 tonight and continue Saturday night and will feature a lineup of gospel favorites and contemporary Christian artists.

Performing tonight will be Mark Bishop, The Churchmen and The Sound.

On stage from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday will be CAIN, The Singing Cookes and The Harvesters Quartet.

Tickets are available at www.dominionvalleyllc.com.