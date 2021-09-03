 Skip to main content
Labor Day gospel event in Patrick County
Churchmen at gospel event

The Churchmen from Collinsville will perform at the gospel music festival in Patrick County.

The traditional Labor Day gospel music event will be tonight and Saturday night at the Dominion Valley Park in Patrick County.

This family-owned park, founded in 1987, at 415 Dominion Lane in Stuart, has a long history of sharing gospel music each Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend.

This summer farewell will begin at 5:30 tonight and continue Saturday night and will feature a lineup of gospel favorites and contemporary Christian artists.

Performing tonight will be Mark Bishop, The Churchmen and The Sound.

On stage from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday will be CAIN, The Singing Cookes and The Harvesters Quartet.

Tickets are available at www.dominionvalleyllc.com.

