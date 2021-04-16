Martinsville-area church briefs: April 16

VACCINATION CLINICS
Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 904 Fayette St., Martinsville, will have a COVID-19 vaccination station at 1 p.m. Sunday. Dr. Susan Osborne of the Barter Clinic will be vaccinating with the Moderna vaccine until supplies are gone. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway, 15 Church St., Ridgeway, will have a vaccination clinic, sponsored by Henry County Public Safety, at 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A L Philpott Highway, Martinsville, will have a vaccination clinic, sponsored by Henry County Public Safety, at 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
PASTORAL CELEBRATIONS
Evangelical Holiness Church, 735 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton, will celebrate the 23rd Pastoral Anniversary of Elder Marvin Slade at the drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have special events to celebrate the service of Pastor Joey McNeill, who is retiring. There will be a drive-by reception from noon to 2 p.m. April 24, and special recognition of his service to the church on April 25, when he will present his last sermon during the 11 a.m. service.
MEALS/FOOD DISTRIBUTION
First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, will have a free drive-thru community breakfast at 8-9:30 a.m. Saturday. Meals will be take-out only and can be picked up under the portico, located in the back of the church.
First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. Saturday and the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, will distribute a free community meal via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. Wednesday and every two weeks because of the pandemic. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve meals.
Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, presents free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. Wednesday and the first and third Wednesdays of every month in the Parish House parking lot.
Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have free, drive-thru community meals at 5:30-6:30 p.m. on April 27 and the last Tuesday of each month through Oct. 26.
Kingdom Point Church will give out food boxes at 6 p.m. until all the food is gone on April 29 (and the last Thursday of each month) at Advance Auto Parts, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville. This is part of their “Neighbor helping Neighbor” program to feed the community.
SERVICES PRESENTED VIRTUALLY
Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, will have Sunday services at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live and via conference call at 605-313-4878. The code is 703170. Wednesday midweek service is at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live and via conference call at 605-313-4878. The code is 703170.
New Bethel Christian Church (DOC), Fieldale, will have Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and Bible study at 1 p.m. Wednesday, both by conference call. The number is 978-990-5290, and the access code is 1542114.
Calvary Christian Church, 515 Mulberry Road, Martinsville, has Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. The ID number is #441888554.
Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville, is offering online prayers at 9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. via Facebook live. On Sundays there is Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and worship service with music at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook Live or YouTube. You can find the links for all through www.christchurchmvl.org.
Church on the Hill, Collinsville, has services at Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Zoom is used on Wednesdays for an interactive Bible study. Call 276-647-1586 for more information.
Collinsville Church of Christ, Collinsville, has worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday at Facebook.ccocva.org/onlinestreaming or Facebook.com/CCOFCVA.
First Baptist Church, Martinsville, has online worship at 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and at fbcmartinsville.com/worship-service/.
First Presbyterian Church of Collinsville has a worship service with the Rev. John Wiederholt at 10 a.m. each Sunday over First-Presbyterian-Collinsville.org.
Grace Presbyterian Church, Martinsville, has services posted on Facebook and at www.gracechurchmartinsville.org on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Jerusalem Christian Church (DOC), Martinsville, has morning worship at 10:15 a.m. Sundays by conference call and Bible study at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday by conference call. The number is 978-990-5000, and the access code is 272276.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Martinsville, has Sunday school via Zoom, Sunday worship service at 9:45 a.m. and Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. The phone number is 301-715-8592, Sunday meeting ID is 82480379418#, Wednesday meeting ID is 89329281589#.
Refuge Temple Holiness Church, Martinsville, posts its 10:30 a.m. service online on Facebook and streaming.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount has services in English at 10:30 am. Sunday and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. on St. Joseph’s Facebook page. For more information visit www.stjoechurch.net or call 276-638-4779.
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, Martinsville, is conducting its 10:15 a.m. service Sunday and its 6:10 p.m. Wednesday service both on Facebook Live and over a conference call.
Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church has services on Facebook Live at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
PARKING LOT/DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Evangelical Holiness Church, 735 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton, has drive-in services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton, has drive-in church service Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Ray T. Arrington as the guest preacher.
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, has drive-in services at 11 a.m., with parking beginning at 10:30 a.m., every Sunday using radio channel 88.7 FM within a mile or so radius. No one is permitted to leave their cars except the few who are leading worship. People have hymnals in their cars for singing. Communion comes in the form of sterilized disposable elements passed out in ziplock bags. A weekly recorded virtual worship service is at www.pocahontasbaptist.com.
St. James Pentecostal Holiness Church, 605 John Baker Road, Fieldale, has drive-in service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St, Martinsville, has a drive-in 15 minute prayer at 6:45 p.m. Fridays. Drive-in worship is at 11:30 a.m. Sundays. Both also stream over Facebook, the Sunday service beginning with a broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m.
Stella Christian Church, 1535 Stella Road, Patrick Springs, has drive-in worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
SERVICES IN CHURCH
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will hold worship service in the Sanctuary at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings as we resume in-person worship. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Join us then or continue to worship remotely via the church website at www.foresthillspc.com if unable to attend in-person now.
First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville is having in-person service at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Please call 276-632-3431 by noon on Friday to register your name and number of attendees. Social distancing and masks will be required. This service will also be livestreamed through Facebook. Sunday School is at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom.
Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, will have in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Sunday evening services are at 6 p.m. starting this week. Safety protocols, including masks and social distancing, will be followed. Drive-in service (88.3 FM) will be available for those who want to stay in their cars. For more information, call 276-252-4514.
Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, is now holding in-person worship each Sunday at 11:15 a.m. Everyone must wear a mask and there are many more COVID safety practices that must be observed. Services are also posted to Facebook and You Tube in the afternoon for those who aren’t able to comfortably attend.
Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., Martinsville, has in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Social distancing and masks will be required, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available. For information, call 276-632-2609.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway, 15 Church St., Ridgeway, has in-person worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday following all guidelines and safety protocols. Virtual video services are available at FirstBaptistRidgeway.com and Facebook Live.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, has Sunday worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m., with some pre-service music at 10:45 a.m. Seating is marked off for social distancing, and masks must be worn. The service will also be transmitted to the parking lot on the 87.9 FM for those who prefer to remain in their cars. The service is streamed on Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/forttrialbaptist/live/). The church has a 10 a.m. broadcast on WZBB-FM (99.9).
Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, is open at 8:30 a.m. Sunday for those 50 and older. The 10:30 a.m. service is for everyone else. The church will be sanitized before each service. Online services will continue at 10:30. For more information, email freedombaptistchurch.com or call 276-638-3802, ext. 104.
Hillcrest Baptist Church holds two in-person, socially distanced worship services on Sunday morning: at 9 and 11. The 11 a.m. service also is livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and the website www.hbcridgeway.org.
Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church, 1403 Rivermont Heights, Martinsville, has services at 10 a.m. Sundays in person (with protections), livestreamed on Facebook, and broadcast over 101.7 FM within a 2-mile radius. Children’s church is starting back in February, also at 10 a.m.
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have Sunday services at 9 a.m. in the Chapel and 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Seating is marked off for your safety and ask that masks be worn. Surfaces are cleaned and sanitized before and between services. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizers are available. Drive-in worship is available at the same time for those who would rather stay in their cars in the church parking lot and tune to FM 93.7. You can also visit www.mccabebaptist.com and listen to the services, Bible studies and Sunday school lessons online. For more information, call 276-638-7824.
Mount Olivet Christian Church, Mount Olivet Road and Lovell Drive, has church at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday, with safe distancing practiced and attention to guidelines as set forth by the state.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, has services both in the sanctuary and in the parking lot over FM 107.7 at 11 a.m. Sundays. Socially distanced Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m.
Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5285 Preston Road, has services at 11 a.m. Sundays over Facebook Live and in person with masks and social distancing.
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, has worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. each Sunday. All COVID-19 protection measures are followed. Services are streamed over www.reachoutapostolic.org.
Spring Street Baptist Church, 200 Spring St., Martinsville, is open for services on Sunday at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Valley Drive Baptist Church, 889 Valley Drive, Fieldale, has Sunday services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the sanctuary and broadcast in the parking lot over 87.9 FM. Wear masks, and social distancing will be practiced. For more information, call Pastor Rakes at 276-629-1515 or Debra Elgin at 276-634-8482.
CANCELLATIONS
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association‘s Laymen League meetings have been postponed until further notice.
