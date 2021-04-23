Martinsville-area church briefs: April 23

Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, will have in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Sunday evening services are at 6 p.m. starting this week. Safety protocols, including masks and social distancing, will be followed. Drive-in service (88.3 FM) will be available for those who want to stay in their cars. For more information, call 276-252-4514.

Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, is now holding in-person worship each Sunday at 11:15 a.m. Everyone must wear a mask and there are many more COVID safety practices that must be observed. Services are also posted to Facebook and You Tube in the afternoon for those who aren’t able to comfortably attend.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., Martinsville, has in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Social distancing and masks will be required, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available. For information, call 276-632-2609.

First Baptist Church of Ridgeway, 15 Church St., Ridgeway, has in-person worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday following all guidelines and safety protocols. Virtual video services are available at FirstBaptistRidgeway.com and Facebook Live.