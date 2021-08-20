Martinsville-area church briefs: Aug. 20

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, has returned to worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. on Sundays. COVID-19 protocols aren’t being observed but those who haven been vaccinated are asked to wear a mask. Each Sunday there will be coffee and donuts fellowship at 9:45 a.m. in the fellowship hall, followed by Bible study at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. Nursery care is available during worship service. For those who are not comfortable worshipping inside, the service will transmit via radio on 88.7 FM and be shared in the parking lot or within a 1-mile radius.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 Church St. Extension, Martinsville, has resumed in-person worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. The service of Holy Communion includes singing, with masks recommended for those not yet vaccinated against COVID-19. For more information, contact the church’s new pastor, the Rev. Michael Weaver, at 336-722-1732.