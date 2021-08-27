Martinsville-area church briefs: Aug. 27

First Presbyterian Church of Collinsville, 4500 Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville, is having in-church worship services at 11 a.m. each Sunday, following CDC recommendations. Videos will be posted online for those interested and unable to attend.

Stella Christian Church, 1535 Stella Road, Patrick Springs, will meet inside the sanctuary for worship service at 11 a.m. Sundays. There will also be an FM broadcast for those preferring to remain in their cars. Adult Sunday school class will begin at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A L Philpott Highway, Ridgeway, has worship in the sanctuary at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. This service will also be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and at www.hbcridgeway.org. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville, will have Sunday services in church at 10 a.m. and also on Facebook Live through Aug. 29. You can find the link through www.christchurchmvl.org.