Martinsville-area church briefs: Aug. 6

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., Martinsville, will have in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Anyone who is fully vaccinated is not required to wear a mask, but those who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. For more information call 276-632-2609.

First Baptist Church Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and live stream worship services on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the FBC sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are not necessary for those who are fully vaccinated, but those who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear masks indoors. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. If you need any additional information, call the church office at 276-632-6336 or email info@fbcmartinsville.com.