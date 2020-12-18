Martinsville-area church briefs: Dec. 18

Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will have worship service at 9:45 a.m. in the sanctuary. Christmas music will be at 9:30 a.m. during Advent, each Sunday through this week. Social distancing and wearing of face masks are required.

Stella Christian Church, 1535 Stella Road, Patrick Springs, will have service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. All precautions for inside seating, with social distancing, hand sanitizer and masks available. Deep cleaning is performed after each service. Drive-in services also can be heard at 11 a.m. on FM 92.1.

Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren, 144 Mount Hermon Road, Bassett, will have morning worship at 10:30 a.m. inside the church. Social distancing will be practiced. Your temperature will be taken and documented. Masks available for those who need one, and hand sanitizer available to use. Also drive-in services on radio at 103.1.

Lift Up Jesus Community Ministry, which meets upstairs at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building, will have services at 3-5 p.m. Sundays through the end of December. Because of COVID-19, only eight are allowed per service. Face masks are required and will be available. For information, call Evangelist Sarah Taylor at 276-957-1375 or 276-340-2379.