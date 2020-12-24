Martinsville-area church briefs: Dec. 24

Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road in Martinsville, will have services in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Sunday until further notice. The services will also be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

First Baptist Church of Bassett will have service at 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Attendees also may listen in the parking lot by tuning into FM station 87.9, and the service is also live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have in-person Sunday morning worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Seating is marked off for your safety, and masks must be worn. Surfaces are cleaned and sanitized before and between services. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizers are available. There also will be drive-in worship at the same time via FM 105.5. You can also visit www.mccabebaptist.com and listen to our worship services, Bible studies and Sunday school lessons. For more information, call 276-638-7824.

Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, will have morning worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. each Sunday. All COVID-19 restrictions are adhered to. Church is sanitized for each service. Services are streamed on the church’s Facebook page.