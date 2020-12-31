Martinsville-area church briefs: Dec. 31

First Presbyterian Church, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville, has canceled its in-church services and other activities until conditions become safe. The Rev. John Wiederholt posts a new virtual worship service at 10 a.m. each Sunday on First-Presbyterian-Collinsville.org. The service is available throughout the following week. More information, call 638-7824.

Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, will have morning worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. each Sunday. All COVID-19 restrictions are adhered to. Church is sanitized for each service. Services are streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Valley Drive Baptist Church, 889 Valley Drive, Fieldale, will have Sunday services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. These services will also be live-streamed through 87.9 FM. Wear masks, and social distancing will be practiced. For more information, call Pastor Rakes at 276-629-1515 or Debra Elgin at 276-634-8482.