Martinsville-area church briefs: Dec. 31

MEALS/FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E Church St., Martinsville, will offer free community meals via drive-thru at 5-5:45 p.m. every Wednesday (until further notice) in the Parish House parking lot. Meals to-go only.
First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. on Jan. 16 and the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have free, drive-thru community meals at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 and the last Tuesday of each month through Oct. 26, 2021.
Kingdom Point Church will give out food boxes at 6 p.m. today and the last Thursday of every month, beginning in January 2021, at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, until further notice.
CHANGE TO VIRTUAL
First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, 901 Patrick Henry Ave., will have Sunday worship at 10 a.m. via Facebook only until further notice. Sunday school is by Zoom at 9 a.m. The church cited increased COVID-19 infections in the area.
Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5285 Preston Road, out of an abundance of caution, will have live Facebook services beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday and also the first two weeks of January.
First Presbyterian Church, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville, has canceled its in-church services and other activities until conditions become safe. The Rev. John Wiederholt posts a new virtual worship service at 10 a.m. each Sunday on First-Presbyterian-Collinsville.org. The service is available throughout the following week. More information, call 638-7824.
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, will have morning worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. each Sunday. All COVID-19 restrictions are adhered to. Church is sanitized for each service. Services are streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Valley Drive Baptist Church, 889 Valley Drive, Fieldale, will have Sunday services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. These services will also be live-streamed through 87.9 FM. Wear masks, and social distancing will be practiced. For more information, call Pastor Rakes at 276-629-1515 or Debra Elgin at 276-634-8482.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway is providing in-person weekly worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. following all guidelines and safety protocols. Virtual video services are available online at FirstBaptistRidgeway.com, and Facebook Live is available on Sunday mornings at FirstBaptistChurchRidgeway. Leaders are using online video conferencing collaboration technology to support Sunday school, youth, children’s and other operational meetings.
Spring Street Baptist Church, 200 Spring St., Martinsville, is open for services on Sunday at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Mount Olivet Christian Church, Mount Olivet Road and Lovell Drive, has resumed regular church at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday, with safe distancing practiced and attention to guidelines as set forth by the state.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount will have services in English at 10:30 am. Sunday and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. The churches will continue to stream Mass on St. Joseph’s Facebook page. For more information visit www.stjoechurch.net or call 276-638-4779.
Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will open at 8:30 a.m. Sunday for those 50 and older. The 10:30 a.m. service is for everyone else. The church will be sanitized before each service. Online services will continue at 10:30. For more information, email freedombaptistchurch.com or call 276-638-3802, ext. 104.
St. James Pentecostal Holiness Church, 605 John Baker Road, Fieldale, will have drive-in service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday that will follow state protocol.
VIRTUAL SERVICES
Jerusalem Christian Church (DOC), Martinsville, has morning worship at 10:15 a.m. Sundays by conference call and Bible study at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday by conference call. The number is 978-990-5000, and the access code is 272276.
Grace Presbyterian Church has services posted on Facebook and at www.gracechurchmartinsville.org on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, beginning Jan. 3 and throughout the Pandemic will have services via Zoom at 9 a.m. on Sundays with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday night service at 7:15 pm. The phone number is 1-301-715-8592, Sunday meeting ID—82480379418#, Wednesday meeting ID—89329281589#.
Church on the Hill, 100 Oak Road, Collinsville, will have services at Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Zoom is used on Wednesdays for an interactive Bible study. Call 276-647-1586 for more information.
Oak Hill Cathedral will have services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook livestream@oak hill cog.
Calvary Christian Church will have Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. Just download the Zoom app and tap “join meeting” and insert ID #441888554 to use camera and microphone on devices, including a phone or tablet.
First Baptist Church Martinsville will host online worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and at fbcmartinsville.com/worship-service/.
Collinsville Church of Christ, Collinsville, has worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday at Facebook.ccocva.org/onlinestreaming or Facebook.com/CCOFCVA.
Christ Episcopal Church is offering online prayers at 9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. via Facebook live. On Sundays there is Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service with music at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook live or YouTube. You can find the links for all through the homepage of the website www.christchurchmvl.org.
Hillcrest Baptist Church has Sunday school, worship services and Wednesday night services on the church’s Facebook page and website.
Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church has services on Facebook Live at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church is conducting its 10:15 a.m. service Sunday and its 6:10 p.m. Wednesday service both on Facebook Live and over a conference call.
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory in Bassett is going Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Wednesday’s service will be on Zoom with Meeting ID 761-343-7421.
Christ Episcopal Church Pastor Nicholas Hull is providing online service three times a day, as well as Sunday.
Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church posts its 9 a.m. Sunday services on its Facebook page and has messages led by children. It also is starting outdoor services.
Refuge Temple Holiness Church posts its 10:30 a.m. service online on Facebook and streaming.
PARKING LOT/ DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, will have drive-in services at 11 a.m. every Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday nights using the radio radio frequency 88.3 FM. Also, the new website is rabcministries.org and find other sermons on YouTube.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St, Martinsville, not have a drive in prayer worship on Friday at 6:45-7 p.m. Drive-in worship is at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Friday’s Prayer & Sunday Services are streaming on Facebook beginning with a broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m.
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have drive in parking lot services at 11 a.m. with parking beginning at 10:30 a.m. worship every Sunday using radio transmitter, radio station 88.7 FM. A weekly recorded virtual worship service is at www.pocahontasbaptist.com. Everyone outside is masked except when leading worship service and will continue to use as the staff moves inside to lead worship on the cold days of winter.
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Axton, will have drive-in church service Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Ray T. Arrington as the guest preacher.
Evangelical Holiness Church, 735 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton, will have drive-in parking lot morning worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. beginning Sunday.
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will change its drive-in services to 10 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing and masks are required.
Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church, 8893 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday. People should stay in cars.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, has drive-in services and in-sanctuary, at 11 a.m. Sunday on FM 107.7.
CANCELLATIONS
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association‘s Laymen League meetings have been postponed until further notice.
Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, has canceled services in the building and has them online.
