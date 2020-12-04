Martinsville-area church briefs: Dec. 4

Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren, 144 Mount Hermon Road, Bassett, will have morning worship at 10:30 a.m. inside the church. Social distancing will be practiced. Your temperature will be taken and documented. Masks available for those who need one, and hand sanitizer available to use. Also drive-in services on radio at 103.1.

Lift Up Jesus Community Ministry, which meets upstairs at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building, will have services at 3-5 p.m. Sundays through the end of December. Because of COVID-19, only eight are allowed per service. Face masks are required and will be available. For information, call Evangelist Sarah Taylor at 276-957-1375 or 276-340-2379.

Mount Sinai Church, 7 Peters St., Martinsville, is having worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary. The building is sanitized, and there is social distancing. The wearing of masks is required. Bible study is every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Both of these services are on Facebook live and via conference call. The conference call number is 605-475-3235. The access code is 849706#.

Collinsville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 45 Spring Drive, Collinsville, will have services in the sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Social distancing and facemasks are required.