Martinsville-area church briefs: Feb. 5

PARKING LOT/ DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St, Martinsville, will have a drive in 15 minute prayer on Friday at 6:45-7 p.m. Drive-in worship is at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Friday’s Prayer & Sunday Services are streaming on Facebook beginning with a broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have drive-in parking lot services at 11 a.m., with parking beginning at 10:30 a.m., every Sunday using radio station 88.7 FM within a mile or so radius. The cars are parked socially distanced, and no one is permitted to leave their cars except the few who are leading worship. The church also is using our older hymnals that people keep in their cars. Because of these precautions, people can sing without masks and take communion, which are sterilized disposable elements passed out in ziplock bags. A weekly recorded virtual worship service is at www.pocahontasbaptist.com. Everyone outside is masked except when leading worship service and will continue to use as the staff moves inside to lead worship on the cold days of winter.