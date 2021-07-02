Martinsville-area church briefs: July 2

First Baptist Church of Ridgeway, 15 Church St., Ridgeway, has in-person worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday following all guidelines and safety protocols. Virtual video services are available at FirstBaptistRidgeway.com and Facebook Live.

Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, is open at 8:30 a.m. Sunday for those 50 and older. The 10:30 a.m. service is for everyone else. The church will be sanitized before each service. Online services will continue at 10:30. For more information, email freedombaptistchurch.com or call 276-638-3802, ext. 104.

Hillcrest Baptist Church will has Sunday Worship in the sanctuary at 10:55 a.m. This service will also be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube, and the church website: www.hbcridgeway.org. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. and Bible study is held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church, 1403 Rivermont Heights, Martinsville, has services at 10 a.m. Sundays in person (with protections), livestreamed on Facebook and broadcast over 101.7 FM within a 2-mile radius.