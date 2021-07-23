Martinsville-area church briefs: July 23

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, presents free community meals to go at 5:15-5:45 p.m. Wednesday and the last Wednesday of each month in the Parish House parking lot.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have free, drive-thru community meals at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and the last Tuesday of each month through Oct. 26.

Kingdom Point Church will give out food boxes at 6 p.m. Thursday (and the last Thursday of each month) at Advance Auto Parts, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville. This is part of their “Neighbor helping Neighbor” program to feed the community.

First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. Aug. 21 and the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.

SERVICES IN CHURCH

Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville, will have Sunday services in church at 10 a.m. and also on Facebook Live through Aug. 29. You can find the link through www.christchurchmvl.org.