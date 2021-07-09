Martinsville-area church briefs: July 9

YARD SALE
Chatham Heights Baptist Church, Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville, will have a free yard sale fundraiser at 8-11 a.m. on Saturday.
FOOD BANK
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have God’s Pantry food bank at 9 a.m.-noon Saturday when each person can get a bag of food and drinks.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have Vacation Bible School 2021, “Concrete & Cranes Building on the love of Jesus,” nightly Sunday through Friday. Classes for 2-5-year-olds are at 6:15-8 p.m., K-5th grade at 6:15-8:15 p.m. and adults at 7 p.m. Friday is family night. Register at https://www.forttrialbaptist.com/events/ or call 276-629-2964.
BACK2SCHOOL
REGISTRATIONS
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have Back2School registration at 9 a.m.-noon Saturday for adults to bring their children to register for a free backpack filled with school supplies and a pair of sneakers to be distributed on Aug. 7.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have Back2School registration at 6-8 p.m. July 20 for adults to bring their children to register for a free backpack filled with school supplies and a pair of sneakers to be distributed on Aug. 7.
UNITY DAY
Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, 304 Fayette St., Martinsville, will have Unity Day at 2:30 p.m. July 18, with guests the Rev. Steven L. Lyons and the Praise Team from Mount Zion AME Church in Hillsborough, N.C.
MEALS/FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, will distribute a free community meal via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. Wednesday and every two weeks. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on that Wednesday to reserve meals.
Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, presents free community meals to go at 5:15-5:45 p.m. Wednesday and July 28 in the Parish House parking lot. August through December the meals will be the last Wednesday of each month at 5:-5:45, on Aug. 25, Sept. 29, Oct. 27, Nov. 24, Dec. 29.
First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. July 17 and the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have free, drive-thru community meals at 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 27 and the last Tuesday of each month through Oct. 26.
Kingdom Point Church will give out food boxes at 6 p.m. July 29 (and the last Thursday of each month) at Advance Auto Parts, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville. This is part of their “Neighbor helping Neighbor” program to feed the community.
SERVICES IN CHURCH
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 Church St. Extension in Martinsville, has resumed in-person worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. The service of Holy Communion includes singing, with masks recommended for those not yet vaccinated against COVID-19. For more information, contact the church’s new pastor, the Rev. Michael Weaver, at 336-722-1732.
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, is having in person Sunday morning worship services at 9 a.m. in the chapel and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. A nursery is being provided during the 9 a.m. worship services. There also are drive-in worship services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. for those would rather stay in their cars in the church parking lot and tune to FM 93.7. Additionally, you can view the 11 a.m. service on Facebook and YouTube by searching for McCabe Memorial Baptist Church. You can also hear Sunday school lessons online by visiting www.mccabebaptist.com. For more information, call 638-7824.
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton, will have in-person services starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Services also will continue to be broadcast in the parking lot.
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4174 Chatham Road, has resumed regular Sunday morning worship services at its new location. Morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.. You are cordially welcome and social distancing is required.
Stella Christian Church, 1535 Stella Road, Patrick Springs, will resume worship inside the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday. Services will continue to be broadcast for anyone wishing to remain in their cars.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, has Sunday school/Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Morning worship in the sanctuary is at 11. Sermon broadcast on B99.9 each Sunday at 10 a.m.
Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., Martinsville, will have in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Anyone who is fully vaccinated is not required to wear a mask, but those who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. For more information call 276-632-2609.
First Baptist Church Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and live stream worship services on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the FBC sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are not necessary for those who are fully vaccinated, but those who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear masks indoors. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. If you need any additional information, call the church office at 276-632-6336 or email info@fbcmartinsville.com.
Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville, will restart in-person services at 9 a.m. Sunday with a contemporary worship service, which meets on the ground floor sanctuary. The 11 a.m. worship service will meet in sanctuary at the front of the church. Between services (10–10:45 a.m.) there will be coffee, pastries and conversation outside (weather permitting) by the breezeway between buildings. Sanctuary Choir will restart at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the choir room. New singers welcome.
Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, will have Sunday services at 10 a.m. in church, followed by Sunday school. Wednesday night service is at 7 p.m. Services are also on Facebook Live and conference call number is 701-802-6509. The code is 4608980.
First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville will have in-person service at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Social distancing and masks are required. The service will also be livestreamed through Facebook. Sunday school is at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom.
Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, will have Sunday morning services at 9 and 11:15 a.m., with nursery provided. Sunday school classes for all ages are at 10:15 a.m. Kid’s church opportunities are available at the 11:15 a.m. service. Follow at www.horsepasturecc.org; Facebook, Twitter or You Tube.
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will have worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings as they resume in-person worship. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Join or continue to worship remotely via www.foresthillspc.com.
Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, will have in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Sunday evening services are at 6. Safety protocols, including masks and social distancing, will be followed. Drive-in service (88.3 FM) will be available for those who want to stay in their cars. For more information, call 276-252-4514.
Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, is now having in-person worship at 11:15 a.m. each Sunday. Fully vaccinated persons no longer have to wear masks in our services. Social distancing is still required. Services are also posted to Facebook and You Tube in the afternoon for those who aren’t able to comfortably attend.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway, 15 Church St., Ridgeway, has in-person worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday following all guidelines and safety protocols. Virtual video services are available at FirstBaptistRidgeway.com and Facebook Live.
Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, is open at 8:30 a.m. Sunday for those 50 and older. The 10:30 a.m. service is for everyone else. The church will be sanitized before each service. Online services will continue at 10:30. For more information, email freedombaptistchurch.com or call 276-638-3802, ext. 104.
Hillcrest Baptist Church will has Sunday Worship in the sanctuary at 10:55 a.m. This service will also be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube, and the church website: www.hbcridgeway.org. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. and Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church, 1403 Rivermont Heights, Martinsville, has services at 10 a.m. Sundays in person (with protections), livestreamed on Facebook and broadcast over 101.7 FM within a 2-mile radius.
Mount Olivet Christian Church, Mount Olivet Road and Lovell Drive, has church at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday, with safe distancing practiced and attention to guidelines as set forth by the state.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, has services both in the sanctuary and in the parking lot over FM 107.7 at 11 a.m. Sundays. Socially distanced Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m.
Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5285 Preston Road, has services at 11 a.m. Sundays over Facebook Live and in person with masks and social distancing.
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, has worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. each Sunday. All COVID-19 protection measures are followed. Services are streamed over www.reachoutapostolic.org.
Spring Street Baptist Church, 200 Spring St., Martinsville, is open for services on Sunday at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Valley Drive Baptist Church, 889 Valley Drive, Fieldale, has Sunday services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the sanctuary and broadcast in the parking lot over 87.9 FM. Wear masks, and social distancing will be practiced. For more information, call Pastor Rakes at 276-629-1515 or Debra Elgin at 276-634-8482.
SERVICES PRESENTED
VIRTUALLY
Jerusalem Christian Church (DOC), Martinsville, will have Bible study by conference call at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Dial 978-990-5000 and enter access code 272276#.
New Bethel Christian Church (DOC), Fieldale, will have Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and Bible study at 1 p.m. Wednesday, both by conference call. The number is 978-990-5290, and the access code is 1542114. In person begins Sunday, July 11 at 10:30 under CDC guidelines.
Calvary Christian Church, 515 Mulberry Road, Martinsville, has Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. The ID number is #441888554.
Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville, is offering online prayers at 9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. via Facebook live. On Sundays there is Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and worship service with music at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook Live or YouTube. You can find the links for all through www.christchurchmvl.org.
Church on the Hill, Collinsville, has services at Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Zoom is used on Wednesdays for an interactive Bible study. Call 276-647-1586 for more information.
Collinsville Church of Christ, Collinsville, has worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday at Facebook.ccocva.org/onlinestreaming or Facebook.com/CCOFCVA.
First Baptist Church, Martinsville, has online worship at 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and at fbcmartinsville.com/worship-service/.
First Presbyterian Church of Collinsville has a worship service with the Rev. John Wiederholt at 10 a.m. each Sunday over First-Presbyterian-Collinsville.org.
Grace Presbyterian Church, Martinsville, has services posted on Facebook and at www.gracechurchmartinsville.org on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Jerusalem Christian Church (DOC), Martinsville, has morning worship at 10:15 a.m. Sundays by conference call and Bible study at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday by conference call. The number is 978-990-5000, and the access code is 272276.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, has Sunday worship service at 11 a.m.; and Sunday school will be Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. The phone number is 301-715-8592, Sunday meeting ID is 82480379418#, Wednesday meeting ID is 89329281589#.
Refuge Temple Holiness Church, Martinsville, posts its 10:30 a.m. service online on Facebook and streaming.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount has services in English at 10:30 am. Sunday and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. on St. Joseph’s Facebook page. For more information visit www.stjoechurch.net or call 276-638-4779.
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, Martinsville, is conducting its 10:15 a.m. service Sunday and its 6:15 p.m. Wednesday service both on Facebook Live and over a conference call.
Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church has services on Facebook Live at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
OUTDOOR or PARKING LOT/
DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Evangelical Holiness Church, 735 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton, has drive-in services at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
Grace Christian Church, 218 Fayette St., will have a parking lot worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, with speaker Elder Pelzetta Perry. Masks for non-vaccinated and social distancing will be required.
Jerusalem Christian Church (DOC), Martinsville, will have drive-in morning worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Bible study by conference call on Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m. Dial 978-990-5000 and enter access code 272276#.
St. James Pentecostal Holiness Church, 605 John Baker Road, Fieldale, has drive-in service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St, Martinsville, has a drive-in 15-minute prayer at 6:45-7 p.m. Fridays. Drive-in worship is at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Friday’s Prayer and Sunday services are streaming on Facebook beginning with broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m.
CANCELLATIONS
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association‘s Laymen League meetings have been postponed until further notice.
