Martinsville-area church briefs: July 9

First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4174 Chatham Road, has resumed regular Sunday morning worship services at its new location. Morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.. You are cordially welcome and social distancing is required.

Stella Christian Church, 1535 Stella Road, Patrick Springs, will resume worship inside the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday. Services will continue to be broadcast for anyone wishing to remain in their cars.

Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, has Sunday school/Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Morning worship in the sanctuary is at 11. Sermon broadcast on B99.9 each Sunday at 10 a.m.

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., Martinsville, will have in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Anyone who is fully vaccinated is not required to wear a mask, but those who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. For more information call 276-632-2609.