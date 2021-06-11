Martinsville-area church briefs: June 11

First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville will have in-person service at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Social distancing and masks are required. The service will also be livestreamed through Facebook. Sunday school is at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom.

Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, will have Sunday morning services at 9 and 11:15 a.m., with nursery provided. Sunday school classes for all ages are at 10:15 a.m. Kid’s church opportunities are available at the 11:15 a.m. service. Follow at www.horsepasturecc.org; Facebook, Twitter or You Tube.

Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will have worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings as they resume in-person worship. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Join or continue to worship remotely via www.foresthillspc.com.

Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, will have in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Sunday evening services are at 6. Safety protocols, including masks and social distancing, will be followed. Drive-in service (88.3 FM) will be available for those who want to stay in their cars. For more information, call 276-252-4514.