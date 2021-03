Martinsville-area church briefs: March 19

Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, is open at 8:30 a.m. Sunday for those 50 and older. The 10:30 a.m. service is for everyone else. The church will be sanitized before each service. Online services will continue at 10:30. For more information, email freedombaptistchurch.com or call 276-638-3802, ext. 104.

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. as of March 14. Seating is marked off for your safety and ask that masks be worn. Surfaces are cleaned and sanitized before and between services. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizers are available. Drive-in worship is available at the same time for those who would rather stay in their cars in the church parking lot and tune to FM 93.7. You can also visit www.mccabebaptist.com and listen to the services, Bible studies and Sunday school lessons online. For more information, call 276-638-7824.