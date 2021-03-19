Martinsville-area church briefs: March 19

CLOTHES AND PACKAGE FOOD GIVEAWAY
Greater Faith 7th Day Adventist Church, 8759 A.L. Philpott Highway, will hold a clothes and food package giveaway at 9 a.m.-noon on March 28. For information, call 434-792-1213. Will be held on the side entrance of church.
DRIVE-THRU EASTER CELEBRATIONS
Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, will hold a kids’ Easter drive-thru at 2 p.m. March 27, with Easter bags handed out.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have a drive-thru Easter celebration at noon-2 p.m. on April 3, with prizes, Easter eggs, etc. Stay in your car and follow the steps of Jesus. For more information, call 276-629-2964 or email forttrialbc@gmail.com.
EASTER EGG HUNT
Mount Vernon Baptist Church will have an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
REVIVAL SERVICES
Wayside Tabernacle Holiness Church, Pine Valley Drive, Bassett, will have revival services nightly starting at 7:30 tonight and Saturday night and 11 a.m. Sunday. Guest Evangelist will be Brother Millard Laney and Sister Maxine Laney.,
CALVARY DISCIPLES WOMEN
Calvary Disciples Women will not have its regular monthly meeting in March.
MEALS/FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will have a free drive-thru hot dog lunch on at 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) on March 27.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, will distribute a free community meal via drive-thru is at 5-6 p.m. March 31. and every two weeks because of the pandemic. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve meals.
Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, presents free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. April 7 and the first and third Wednesdays of every month in the Parish House parking lot.
First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. Saturday and the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
Kingdom Point Church will give out food boxes at 6 p.m. until all the food is gone on Thursday (and the last Thursday of each month) at Advance Auto Parts, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville. This is part of their “Neighbor helping Neighbor” program to feed the community.
Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have free, drive-thru community meals at 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 30 and the last Tuesday of each month through Oct. 26.
SERVICES PRESENTED VIRTUALLY
Morning Star Holy Church will have Sunday services 10 a.m. on Facebook Live and via conference call at 605-313-4878. The code is 703170. Wednesday midweek service is at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live and via conference call at 605-313-4878. The code is 703170.
New Bethel Christian Church (DOC), Fieldale, will have Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and Bible study at 1 p.m. Wednesday, both by conference call. The number is 978-990-5290, and the access code is 1542114.
Calvary Christian Church, Martinsville, has Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom, ID #441888554.
Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville, is offering online prayers at 9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. via Facebook live. On Sundays there is Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and worship service with music at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook Live or YouTube. You can find the links for all through www.christchurchmvl.org.
Church on the Hill, Collinsville, has services at Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Zoom is used on Wednesdays for an interactive Bible study. Call 276-647-1586 for more information.
Collinsville Church of Christ, Collinsville, has worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday at Facebook.ccocva.org/onlinestreaming or Facebook.com/CCOFCVA.
First Baptist Church, Martinsville, has online worship at 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and at fbcmartinsville.com/worship-service/.
First Presbyterian Church of Collinsville has a worship service with the Rev. John Wiederholt at 10 a.m. each Sunday over First-Presbyterian-Collinsville.org.
First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville has Sunday worship at 10 a.m. over Facebook Live until further notice. Sunday school is by Zoom at 9 a.m.
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, Martinsville, has online services at www:foresthillspc.com and on YouTube. Staff is working remotely and the church office is open by appointment. Contact the pastor at CherylRPeeples@gmail.com for pastoral concerns or emergencies.
Grace Presbyterian Church, Martinsville, has services posted on Facebook and at www.gracechurchmartinsville.org on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Jerusalem Christian Church (DOC), Martinsville, has morning worship at 10:15 a.m. Sundays by conference call and Bible study at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday by conference call. The number is 978-990-5000, and the access code is 272276.
Morning Star Holy Church has services via Facebook Live.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Martinsville, has Sunday school via Zoom, Sunday worship service at 9:45 a.m. and Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. The phone number is 301-715-8592, Sunday meeting ID is 82480379418#, Wednesday meeting ID is 89329281589#.
Refuge Temple Holiness Church, Martinsville, posts its 10:30 a.m. service online on Facebook and streaming.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount has services in English at 10:30 am. Sunday and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. on St. Joseph’s Facebook page. For more information visit www.stjoechurch.net or call 276-638-4779.
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, Martinsville, is conducting its 10:15 a.m. service Sunday and its 6:10 p.m. Wednesday service both on Facebook Live and over a conference call.
Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church has services on Facebook Live at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
PARKING LOT/DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Evangelical Holiness Church, 735 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton, has drive-in services on Sundays at 11 a.m.
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church has drive-in services at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing and masks are required.
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Axton, has drive-in church service Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Ray T. Arrington as the guest preacher.
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, has drive-in services at 11 a.m., with parking beginning at 10:30 a.m., every Sunday using radio station 88.7 FM within a mile or so radius. No one is permitted to leave their cars except the few who are leading worship. People have hymnals in their cars for singing. Communion comes in the form of sterilized disposable elements passed out in ziplock bags. A weekly recorded virtual worship service is at www.pocahontasbaptist.com.
Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, has drive-in services at 11 a.m. every Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday nights using the radio radio frequency 88.3 FM. Also, services are on rabcministries.org and YouTube.
St. James Pentecostal Holiness Church, 605 John Baker Road, Fieldale, has drive-in service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St, Martinsville, has a drive-in 15 minute prayer at 6:45 p.m. Fridays. Drive-in worship is at 11:30 a.m. Sundays. Both also stream over Facebook, the Sunday service beginning with a broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m.
Stella Christian Church, 1535 Stella Road, Patrick Springs, has drive-in worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.
SERVICES IN CHURCH
Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., Martinsville, has in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Social distancing and masks will be required, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available. For information, call 276-632-2609.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway, 15 Church St., Ridgeway, has in-person worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday following all guidelines and safety protocols. Virtual video services are available online at FirstBaptistRidgeway.com and Facebook Live.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, has Sunday worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m., with some pre-service music at 10:45 a.m. Seating is marked off for social distancing, and masks must be worn. The service will also be transmitted to the parking lot on the 87.9 FM for those who prefer to remain in their cars. The service is streamed on Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/forttrialbaptist/live/). The church has a 10 a.m. broadcast on WZBB-FM (99.9).
Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, is open at 8:30 a.m. Sunday for those 50 and older. The 10:30 a.m. service is for everyone else. The church will be sanitized before each service. Online services will continue at 10:30. For more information, email freedombaptistchurch.com or call 276-638-3802, ext. 104.
Hillcrest Baptist Church holds two in-person, socially distanced worship services on Sunday morning: at 9 and 11. The 11 a.m. service also is livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and the website www.hbcridgeway.org.
Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church, 1403 Rivermont Heights, Martinsville, has services at 10 a.m. Sundays in person (with protections), livestreamed on Facebook, and broadcast over 101.7 FM within a 2-mile radius. Children’s church is starting back in February, also at 10 a.m.
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. as of March 14. Seating is marked off for your safety and ask that masks be worn. Surfaces are cleaned and sanitized before and between services. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizers are available. Drive-in worship is available at the same time for those who would rather stay in their cars in the church parking lot and tune to FM 93.7. You can also visit www.mccabebaptist.com and listen to the services, Bible studies and Sunday school lessons online. For more information, call 276-638-7824.
Mount Olivet Christian Church, Mount Olivet Road and Lovell Drive, has church at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday, with safe distancing practiced and attention to guidelines as set forth by the state.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, has services both in the sanctuary and in the parking lot over FM 107.7 at 11 a.m. Sundays. Socially distanced Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m.
Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5285 Preston Road, has services at 11 a.m. Sundays over Facebook Live and in person with masks and social distancing.
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, has worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. each Sunday. All COVID-19 protection measures are followed. Services are streamed over www.reachoutapostolic.org.
Spring Street Baptist Church, 200 Spring St., Martinsville, is open for services on Sunday at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Valley Drive Baptist Church, 889 Valley Drive, Fieldale, has Sunday services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the sanctuary and broadcast in the parking lot over 87.9 FM. Wear masks, and social distancing will be practiced. For more information, call Pastor Rakes at 276-629-1515 or Debra Elgin at 276-634-8482.
CANCELLATIONS
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association‘s Laymen League meetings have been postponed until further notice.
