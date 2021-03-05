Martinsville-area church briefs: March 5

Stella Christian Church, 1535 Stella Road, Patrick Springs, has drive-in worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays.

SERVICES IN CHURCH

Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., Martinsville, has in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Social distancing and masks will be required, and masks and hand sanitizer will be available. For information, call 276-632-2609.

First Baptist Church of Ridgeway, 15 Church St., Ridgeway, has in-person worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday following all guidelines and safety protocols. Virtual video services are available online at FirstBaptistRidgeway.com and Facebook Live.

Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, has Sunday worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m., with some pre-service music at 10:45 a.m. Seating is marked off for social distancing, and masks must be worn. The service will also be transmitted to the parking lot on the 87.9 FM for those who prefer to remain in their cars. The service is streamed on Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/forttrialbaptist/live/). The church has a 10 a.m. broadcast on WZBB-FM (99.9).