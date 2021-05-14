Martinsville-area church briefs: May 14

Hillcrest Baptist Church holds two in-person, socially distanced worship services on Sunday morning: at 9 and 11. The 11 a.m. service also is livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and the website www.hbcridgeway.org. In person Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and in-person Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday.

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have Sunday services at 9 a.m. in the Chapel and 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Seating is marked off for your safety and ask that masks be worn. Surfaces are cleaned and sanitized before and between services. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizers are available. Drive-in worship is available at the same time for those who would rather stay in their cars in the church parking lot and tune to FM 93.7. You can also visit www.mccabebaptist.com and listen to the services, Bible studies and Sunday school lessons online. For more information, call 276-638-7824.