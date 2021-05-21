Martinsville-area church briefs: May 21

OUTDOOR or PARKING LOT/DRIVE-IN SERVICES

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, has drive-in services only at 11 a.m. Sunday for this last time before returning to the sanctuary. Parking begins at 10:30 a.m., and the broadcast uses FM channel 88.7 within a mile or so radius. No one is permitted to leave a vehicle except those who are leading worship. People have sterilized hymnals in their vehicles for singing. Bring your own breakfast and dress casually. For more information, call 276-629-5394, Monday-Wednesday until 2:30 p.m. A weekly recorded virtual worship service is at www.pocahontasbaptist.com. The church will be returning to the sanctuary for Sunday morning worship at 11 on May 30, with Sunday school at 9:45. There will be masks available, but wearing them will be optional. Participants may sit where they wish and sing mask-free. The service also will continue to be broadcast via the FM channel for those who wish to remain in their vehicles.