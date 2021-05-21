Martinsville-area church briefs: May 21

REVIVAL SERVICE
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church will have drive-in revival at 7 nightly on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Rev. Eric F. Hairston, pastor of the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, will be guest speaker.
CHRISTIAN COMEDY
God's Love Outreach Ministry, 1223 Chatham Heights Road, will sponsor a Christian Comedy at noon Sunday. The guest comedian/entertainer will be Barry McGee of Agape Ministries Inc. in Winston Salem, N.C., who will present the "Healing with Humor Tour." Lunch will be served following the program. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
MEALS/FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have free, drive-thru community meals at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and the last Tuesday of each month through Oct. 26.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, will distribute a free community meal via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. on Wednesday and every two weeks because of the pandemic. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve meals.
Kingdom Point Church will give out food boxes at 6 p.m. Thursday (and the last Thursday of each month) at Advance Auto Parts, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville. This is part of their "Neighbor helping Neighbor" program to feed the community.
Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, will have a free community meal, carry-out only, at 5:30-6:30 p.m. next Friday. Meals must be reserved by Wednesday. To reserve meals call the church office at 276-673-6355, providing your name and number of meals requested.
Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, presents free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. June 2, and the first and third Wednesdays of every month, in the Parish House parking lot.
First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. June 19, and the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
SERVICES PRESENTED VIRTUALLY
Jerusalem Christian Church (DOC), Martinsville, will have Bible study by conference call at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Dial 978-990-5000 and enter access code 272276#.
Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, will have Sunday services at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live and via conference call at 605-313-4878. The code is 703170. Wednesday midweek service is at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live and via conference call at 605-313-4878. The code is 703170.
New Bethel Christian Church (DOC), Fieldale, will have Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and Bible study at 1 p.m. Wednesday, both by conference call. The number is 978-990-5290, and the access code is 1542114.
Calvary Christian Church, 515 Mulberry Road, Martinsville, has Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. The ID number is #441888554.
Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville, is offering online prayers at 9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. via Facebook live. On Sundays there is Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and worship service with music at 10:30 a.m. via Facebook Live or YouTube. You can find the links for all through www.christchurchmvl.org.
Church on the Hill, Collinsville, has services at Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Zoom is used on Wednesdays for an interactive Bible study. Call 276-647-1586 for more information.
Collinsville Church of Christ, Collinsville, has worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday at Facebook.ccocva.org/onlinestreaming or Facebook.com/CCOFCVA.
First Baptist Church, Martinsville, has online worship at 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and at fbcmartinsville.com/worship-service/.
First Presbyterian Church of Collinsville has a worship service with the Rev. John Wiederholt at 10 a.m. each Sunday over First-Presbyterian-Collinsville.org.
Grace Presbyterian Church, Martinsville, has services posted on Facebook and at www.gracechurchmartinsville.org on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Jerusalem Christian Church (DOC), Martinsville, has morning worship at 10:15 a.m. Sundays by conference call and Bible study at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday by conference call. The number is 978-990-5000, and the access code is 272276.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Martinsville, has Sunday school via Zoom at 9 a.m., Sunday worship service at 9:45 a.m. and Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. The phone number is 301-715-8592, Sunday meeting ID is 82480379418#, Wednesday meeting ID is 89329281589#.
Refuge Temple Holiness Church, Martinsville, posts its 10:30 a.m. service online on Facebook and streaming.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount has services in English at 10:30 am. Sunday and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. on St. Joseph’s Facebook page. For more information visit www.stjoechurch.net or call 276-638-4779.
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, Martinsville, is conducting its 10:15 a.m. service Sunday and its 6:15 p.m. Wednesday service both on Facebook Live and over a conference call.
Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church has services on Facebook Live at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
OUTDOOR or PARKING LOT/DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, has drive-in services only at 11 a.m. Sunday for this last time before returning to the sanctuary. Parking begins at 10:30 a.m., and the broadcast uses FM channel 88.7 within a mile or so radius. No one is permitted to leave a vehicle except those who are leading worship. People have sterilized hymnals in their vehicles for singing. Bring your own breakfast and dress casually. For more information, call 276-629-5394, Monday-Wednesday until 2:30 p.m. A weekly recorded virtual worship service is at www.pocahontasbaptist.com. The church will be returning to the sanctuary for Sunday morning worship at 11 on May 30, with Sunday school at 9:45. There will be masks available, but wearing them will be optional. Participants may sit where they wish and sing mask-free. The service also will continue to be broadcast via the FM channel for those who wish to remain in their vehicles.
Grace Christian Church, 218 Fayette St., will have a parking lot worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, with speaker Elder Pelzetta Perry. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Jerusalem Christian Church (DOC), Martinsville, will have drive-in morning worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. Bible study by conference call on Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m. Dial 978-990-5000 and enter access code 272276#.
Evangelical Holiness Church, 735 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton, has drive-in services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton, has drive-in church service Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Ray T. Arrington as the guest preacher.
St. James Pentecostal Holiness Church, 605 John Baker Road, Fieldale, has drive-in service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St, Martinsville, has a drive-in 15-minute prayer at 6:45-7 p.m. Fridays. Drive-in worship is at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Both also stream over Facebook, the Sunday service beginning with a broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m.
Stella Christian Church, 1535 Stella Road, Patrick Springs, has drive-in worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays and inside seating is also available in the Social Hall.
SERVICES IN CHURCH
First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville will have in-person service at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Social distancing and masks are required. The service will also be livestreamed through Facebook. Sunday school is at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom.
Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, will have Sunday morning services at 9 and 11:15 a.m., with nursery provided. Sunday school classes for all ages are at 10:15 a.m. Kid's church opportunities are available at the 11:15 a.m. service. Follow at www.horsepasturecc.org; Facebook, Twitter or You Tube.
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will have worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Join or continue to worship remotely via www.foresthillspc.com.
Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, will have in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Sunday evening services are at 6. Safety protocols, including masks and social distancing, will be followed. Drive-in service (88.3 FM) will be available for those who want to stay in their cars. For more information, call 276-252-4514.
Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, is now having in-person worship at 11:15 a.m. each Sunday. Everyone must wear a mask, and there are many more COVID-19 safety practices that must be observed. Services are also posted to Facebook and You Tube in the afternoon for those who aren't able to comfortably attend.
Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., Martinsville, has in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Anyone who is fully vaccinated masks are not necessary, but we encourage those who have not been vaccinated to wear masks. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. For information, call 276-632-2609.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway, 15 Church St., Ridgeway, has in-person worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday following all guidelines and safety protocols. Virtual video services are available at FirstBaptistRidgeway.com and Facebook Live.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, has Sunday worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m., with some pre-service music at 10:45 a.m. Seating is marked off for social distancing, and masks must be worn. The service will also be transmitted to the parking lot on the 87.9 FM for those who prefer to remain in their cars. The service is streamed on Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/forttrialbaptist/live/). The church has a 10 a.m. broadcast on WZBB-FM (99.9).
Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, is open at 8:30 a.m. Sunday for those 50 and older. The 10:30 a.m. service is for everyone else. The church will be sanitized before each service. Online services will continue at 10:30. For more information, email freedombaptistchurch.com or call 276-638-3802, ext. 104.
Hillcrest Baptist Church holds two in-person, socially distanced worship services on Sunday morning: at 9 and 11. The 11 a.m. service also is livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and the website www.hbcridgeway.org. In person Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and in-person Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church, 1403 Rivermont Heights, Martinsville, has services at 10 a.m. Sundays in person (with protections), livestreamed on Facebook and broadcast over 101.7 FM within a 2-mile radius.
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have Sunday services at 9 a.m. in the Chapel and 11 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Seating is marked off for your safety and ask that masks be worn. Surfaces are cleaned and sanitized before and between services. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizers are available. Drive-in worship is available at the same time for those who would rather stay in their cars in the church parking lot and tune to FM 93.7. You can also visit www.mccabebaptist.com and listen to the services, Bible studies and Sunday school lessons online. For more information, call 276-638-7824.
Mount Olivet Christian Church, Mount Olivet Road and Lovell Drive, has church at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday, with safe distancing practiced and attention to guidelines as set forth by the state.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, has services both in the sanctuary and in the parking lot over FM 107.7 at 11 a.m. Sundays. Socially distanced Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m.
Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5285 Preston Road, has services at 11 a.m. Sundays over Facebook Live and in person with masks and social distancing.
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, has worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. each Sunday. All COVID-19 protection measures are followed. Services are streamed over www.reachoutapostolic.org.
Spring Street Baptist Church, 200 Spring St., Martinsville, is open for services on Sunday at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Valley Drive Baptist Church, 889 Valley Drive, Fieldale, has Sunday services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the sanctuary and broadcast in the parking lot over 87.9 FM. Wear masks, and social distancing will be practiced. For more information, call Pastor Rakes at 276-629-1515 or Debra Elgin at 276-634-8482.
CANCELLATIONS
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association‘s Laymen League meetings have been postponed until further notice.