Martinsville-area church briefs: Nov. 13

THANKSGIVING FOOD BOXES
Kingdom Point Church will give out Thanksgiving food boxes at 6 p.m. Thursday at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville. When all the Thanksgiving boxes have been given out, the regular food boxes will be distributed.
COMMUNITY MEALS
Love and Hope Ministry, 1844 Virginia Ave., Martinsville, will be giving out free Chick-fil-A sandwich or Kentucky fried chicken box, one per person, at noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Holiday Shopping Center. Everyone must remain inside their vehicles.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, at the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, will have a drive-thru free community meal at 5-6 p.m. Wednesday. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Call by 2 p.m. Wednesday, the day of the day of the meal. The meals will also be offered on Dec. 2 and Dec. 16, which will be the last meal offered for this year.
Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., will offer free community meals via drive-thru at 5-5:45 p.m. every Wednesday (until further notice) in the Parish House parking lot. Meals to go only.
First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 8-11 a.m. Nov. 21 and the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
CHURCH OPENINGS
Life Up Jesus Community Ministry, which meets upstairs at the Horsepasture Ruritan Building, will have services at 3-5 p.m. Sundays through the end of December. Because of COVID-19, only eight are allowed per service. Face masks are required and will be available. For information, call Evangelist Sarah Taylor at 276-957-1375 or 276-340-2379.
Mount Sinai Church, 7 Peters St., Martinsville, is having worship service at 10 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary. The building is sanitized, and there is social distancing. The wearing of masks is required. Bible study is every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Both of these services are on Facebook live and via conference call. The conference call number is 605-475-3235. The access code is 849706#.
Collinsville Pentecostal Holiness Church, 45 Spring Drive, Collinsville, will have services in the sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Social distancing and facemasks are required.
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, has resumed worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. on Sundays. All COVID-19 guidelines for groups gathering will be followed. The service also will be presented at www.foresthillspc.com. During this time of COVID-19, the church will continue to be open and active remotely for worship, ministries, and activities until Session determines it is safe to gather in person. Staff is working remotely, and the church office is open by appointment. Please contact the pastor at CherylRPeeples@gmail.com for pastoral concerns/emergencies or the office manager at foresthillspcoffice@gmail.com for Herald/bulletin announcements or office concerns.
Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5285 Preston Road, will meet in person for Sunday worship at 11 a.m. weekly until further notice. For further information, call 276-673-1255.
First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville will have in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sunday (masks required) also via Facebook Live. Adult Sunday school is at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom. For more information, call 276-632-3431 or email office@firstpresbyterianmartinsville.org
Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren, 2390 Figsboro Road, Martinsville, will open for in-person worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. A mask is required, and social distancing is practiced. You may also join on Facebook Live at 11:05 a.m. Sunday and on YouTube.
Fort Trial Baptist Church will have drive-in worship at 9:30 a.m. and indoor worship in the Fellowship Hall at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Services also will be streamed live via Facebook. The message also is broadcast on WZZB-FM (99.3) at 10 a.m. Visit www.forttrialbaptist.com or call 276-629-2964.
Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave, Collinsville, has services in person at 10:25 a.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sundays are also available via Facebook live. People can pick up packaged wafers and grape juice on Fridays to have Communion during Sunday service.
Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., will have in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Social distancing and masks are required. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. For more information, call 276-632-2609.
Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road in Martinsville, will have services in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Sunday until further notice. The services will also be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
First Baptist Church of Bassett will have service at 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Attendees also may listen in the parking lot by tuning into FM station 87.9, and the service is also live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, will have in-person Sunday morning worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Seating is marked off for your safety, and masks must be worn. Surfaces are cleaned and sanitized before and between services. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizers are available. There also will be drive-in worship at the same time via FM 105.5. You can also visit www.mccabebaptist.com and listen to our worship services, Bible studies and Sunday school lessons. For more information, call 276-638-7824.
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, will have morning worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday, with guest speaker Bishop SY Younger, pastor of The Ramp Church International of Lynchburg. All CDC guideline will be followed.
Valley Drive Baptist Church, 889 Valley Drive, Fieldale, will have Sunday services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. These services will also be live-streamed through 87.9 FM. Wear masks, and social distancing will be practiced. For more information, call Pastor Rakes at 276-629-1515 or Debra Elgin at 276-634-8482.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway is providing in-person weekly worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. following all guidelines and safety protocols. Virtual video services are available online at FirstBaptistRidgeway.com, and Facebook Live is available on Sunday mornings at FirstBaptistChurchRidgeway. Leaders are using online video conferencing collaboration technology to support Sunday school, youth, children’s and other operational meetings.
Spring Street Baptist Church, 200 Spring St., Martinsville, is open for services on Sunday at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Mount Olivet Christian Church, Mount Olivet Road and Lovell Drive, has resumed regular church at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday, with safe distancing practiced and attention to guidelines as set forth by the state.
First Presbyterian Church, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville, is open at 11 a.m. Sunday. All those attending are asked to wear protective masks. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided for you. Governmental health recommendations will be observed. DVDs are available for those unable to attend.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount will have services in English at 10:30 am. Sunday and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. The churches will continue to stream Mass on St. Joseph’s Facebook page. For more information visit www.stjoechurch.net or call 276-638-4779.
Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will open at 8:30 a.m. Sunday for those 50 and older. The 10:30 a.m. service is for everyone else. The church will be sanitized before each service. Online services will continue at 10:30. For more information, email freedombaptistchurch.com or call 276-638-3802, ext. 104.
St. James Pentecostal Holiness Church, 605 John Baker Road, Fieldale, will have drive-in service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday that will follow state protocol.
VIRTUAL SERVICES
Grace Presbyterian Church has services posted on Facebook and at www.gracechurchmartinsville.org, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, has worship service via conference call at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9:45 a.m. Sundays. To access service, call 605-472-5358. The access code is 5229908.
Church on the Hill, 100 Oak Road, Collinsville, will have services at Faceook Live every at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Zoom is used on Wednesdays for an interactive Bible study. Call 276-647-1586 for more information.
Oak Hill Cathedral will have services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook livestream@oak hill cog.
Calvary Christian Church will have Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. Just download the Zoom app and tap “join meeting” and insert ID #441888554 to use camera and microphone on devices, including a phone or tablet.
First Baptist Church Martinsville will host online worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and at fbcmartinsville.com/worship-service/.
Fieldale United Methodist Church and Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will connect for worship and prayer through Facebook Live and YouTube. Also a Sunday school class will be presented through Zoom. Facebook Live worship on Sunday is at 11 a.m. through https://www.facebook.com/FieldaleUnitedMethodistChurch and later can be found on the YouTube channel for Fieldale United Methodist Church. Facebook Live prayer can be found Monday-Friday at 7 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/FieldaleUnitedMethodistChurch/ and at noon at https://www.facebook.com/MtBethelUMCMartinsville. Sunday school experiences will be on Zoom at 9 a.m. on Sundays. Zoom information will be posted on Saturday on either church’s Facebook page. Coffee with the Pastor on Zoom is at 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Morning prayer on the church’s Facebook page every weekday at 9 a.m. and noon prayer on Mount Bethel’s Facebook page.
Collinsville Church of Christ, Collinsville, has worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday at Facebook.ccocva.org/onlinestreaming or Facebook.com/CCOFCVA.
Christ Episcopal Church is offering online prayers at 9 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. via Facebook live. On Sundays there is Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service with music at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. You can find the links for all through the homepage of the website www.christchurchmvl.org. Also on Sunday there is an in-person prayer service at 5 p.m. in the outdoor Gathering Place behind the church. Masks and social distancing are required.
Hillcrest Baptist Church has Sunday school, worship services and Wednesday night services on the church’s Facebook page and website.
Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church has services on Facebook Live at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church is conducting its 10:15 a.m. service Sunday and its 6:10 p.m. Wednesday service both on Facebook Live and over a conference call.
Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory in Bassett is going Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Wednesday’s service will be on Zoom with Meeting ID 761-343-7421.
Christ Episcopal Church Pastor Nicholas Hull is providing online service three times a day, as well as Sunday.
Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church posts its 9 a.m. Sunday services on its Facebook page and has messages led by children. It also is starting outdoor services.
Refuge Temple Holiness Church posts its 10:30 a.m. service online on Facebook and streaming.
PARKING LOT/ DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, will have drive-in services at 10 a.m. every Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday nights using the radio radio frequency 88.3 FM. Also, the new website is rabcministries.org and also services are on YouTube for other sermons.
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St, Martinsville, will have drive-in 15-minute prayer on Friday at 6:45-7 p.m. Drive-in worship is at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, with recognition given to all Veterans during this Sunday’s service in honor of Veteran’s Day. All Veterans are welcome to attend. Friday’s Prayer & Sunday Services are streaming on Facebook beginning with a broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m.
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have drive in parking lot services at 11 a.m. worship every Sunday using radio transmitter, radio station 88.7 FM. A weekly recorded virtual worship service is at www.pocahontasbaptist.com.
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Axton, will have drive-in church service Sundays at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Ray T. Arrington as guest preacher for the month of November.
Evangelical Holiness Church, 735 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton, will have drive-in parking lot morning worship services on Sundays at 11 a.m. beginning Sunday.
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will change its drive-in services to 10 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing and masks are required.
Jerusalem Christian Church (DOC), Martinsville, has drive-in morning worship on Sundays at 10 a.m. and Bible study on Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m. by conference call at 978-990-5000. The access code is 272276.
Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren will have drive-in service at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church, 8893 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday. People should stay in cars.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, has drive-in services and in-sanctuary, at 11 a.m. Sunday on FM 107.7.
CANCELLATIONS
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association‘s Laymen League meetings have been postponed until further notice.
Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, has canceled services in the building and has them online.
