Martinsville-area church briefs: Nov. 27

Fieldale United Methodist Church and Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will connect for worship and prayer through Facebook Live and YouTube. Also a Sunday school class will be presented through Zoom. Facebook Live worship on Sunday is at 11 a.m. through https://www.facebook.com/FieldaleUnitedMethodistChurch and later can be found on the YouTube channel for Fieldale United Methodist Church. Facebook Live prayer can be found Monday-Friday at 7 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/FieldaleUnitedMethodistChurch/ and at noon at https://www.facebook.com/MtBethelUMCMartinsville. Sunday school experiences will be on Zoom at 9 a.m. on Sundays. Zoom information will be posted on Saturday on either church’s Facebook page. Coffee with the Pastor on Zoom is at 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Morning prayer on the church’s Facebook page every weekday at 9 a.m. and noon prayer on Mount Bethel’s Facebook page.