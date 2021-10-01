Martinsville-area church briefs: Oct. 1

Fort Trail Christian Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have its 89th homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will include a memorial service for members that have passed away this year and a message by Pastor Milford Witt. Safety protocols with masks and social distancing will be observed. No meal will be held. If you would like to attend but not come inside, you can stay in your cars and listen on the radio.

REVIVAL SERVICES

Valley Drive Baptist Church will hold revival services at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with Dr. Tyler Gaulden of Greensboro, N.C., preaching. He serves as president of Greensboro Bible Institute as well as pastor of Church Street Baptist Church.

Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have revival services beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 and continuing at 7 nightly Monday, Oct. 11, through Wednesday, Oct. 12. Children’s classes will be available for nursery through fifth grade. The topic will be “Let’s Talk about Jesus,” with speaker Buddy Reed.