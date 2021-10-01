Martinsville-area church briefs: Oct. 1

PASTOR APPRECIATION
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, in observation of Pastor Appreciation month will have the following elders speak during October: Elder Demetria Redd, Oct. 3; Elder Derrick Eggleston, Oct. 10; Elder Anthea Barbour, Oct. 17; Elder Fredericka Taylor and Elder Johnny Boone, Oct. 24. Services begin at 11 a.m. CDC guidelines will be observed.
CLOTHES GIVEAWAY
Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church, A.L. Philpott Highway, will have a clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 10. Starting Oct. 16 a winter clothing giveaway will begin, at 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.
FOOD BASKETS
FOR NEEDY
Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church will prepare food baskets for unemployed people in need during November and December. To reserve a basket, call Carol Betts at 434-792-1213. Must be unemployed and in need.
25th PASTORAL
ANNIVERSARY BANQUET
Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, will honor Pastor Robert and Lady Arleen Divens with a 25th Pastoral Anniversary Banquet at the Institute of Advanced Learning and Research, 150 Slayton Ave., Danville on Saturday for those who have purchased tickets. It will start with a Meet and Greet at 4:30 p.m. at the atrium, with light refreshments, music and photography, and the banquet will begin at 5:15 p.m. The guest keynote preacher will be Bishop Reginald Kellam of High Point, N.C. The worship leader will be Pastor Prenceanna Craft of Watson Level Baptist Church in Chatham. The guest psalmist will be Stephanie Motley of Danville, and the guest praise-dance minister will be Amy Williamson of Danville.
25th PASTORAL
ANNIVERSARY
Tarpley Chapel Baptist Church, 16156 Mount Cross Road, Dry Fork, will continue the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Pastor Robert and Lady Arleen Divens at 10:45 a.m. Sunday with guest preacher Bishop Randolph S. Witcher of the Rehobeth United Christian Church of Fredericksburg. The Praise Team of TCBC will render the music.
BLESSINGS OF
THE ANIMALS
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 E. Church St. Ext., Martinsville, welcomes cats, dogs and pets of all types to join their human companions at a Blessing of the Animals at 10 a.m. Saturday on the church lawn. Timed each year to coincide with the worldwide commemoration of Francis of Assisi, the brief service celebrates the 13th-century saint’s belief that animals are loved by God, and are sisters and brothers to their human caretakers. Animals should be leashed or in a carrier, and people should wear masks.
First United Methodist Church, 146 E. Main St., Martinsville, will hold a Blessing of the Animals service at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
HOMECOMING SERVICES
Valley Drive Baptist Church will hold its 52nd Hhomecoming/anniversary service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Southern Gentlemen will sing, and Pastor Bobby Rakes will speak. Dinner will be provided for all afterward in the dining room.
Fort Trail Christian Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will have its 89th homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service will include a memorial service for members that have passed away this year and a message by Pastor Milford Witt. Safety protocols with masks and social distancing will be observed. No meal will be held. If you would like to attend but not come inside, you can stay in your cars and listen on the radio.
REVIVAL SERVICES
Valley Drive Baptist Church will hold revival services at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with Dr. Tyler Gaulden of Greensboro, N.C., preaching. He serves as president of Greensboro Bible Institute as well as pastor of Church Street Baptist Church.
Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have revival services beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 and continuing at 7 nightly Monday, Oct. 11, through Wednesday, Oct. 12. Children’s classes will be available for nursery through fifth grade. The topic will be “Let’s Talk about Jesus,” with speaker Buddy Reed.
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, will have revival services from Sunday through Thursday with Cecil Brown as the speaker. Revival will begin with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., followed by worship service at 11 Sunday with the Mt. Vernon choir singing, and a potluck luncheon afterward. Evening services will begin at 7, with music by: Sunday, Danielle Agnew; Monday, Betty Rudy; Tuesday, Becky Dalton; Wednesday, Valley Chapel Singers; and Thursday, Mt. Vernon choir.
CARING BY SHARING
Fort Trail Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will host Caring by Sharing from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 9, at the church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown. Clothing and toys for babies and school age students, as well as household items, will be given away.
TOOLS FOR SUCCESS
CLASSES
Mount Zion AME Church, 304 Fayette St., Martinsville, is offering a series of classes on “Fall Prep Natural Tools for Success,” at 5:30 p.m. one Thursday a month in the church basement. Coming up are “Natural Immune Tools & Hand Cleaner Making” on Oct. 21 ($15 fee); “Natural Immune & Respiratory Tools” on Nov. 11; and “Respiratory Tools & Roller Blend Making” on Dec. 9 ($15 fee). RSVP with your name and number to 276-632-1634. Angie Ceroli is the facilitator, and Douglas Bynum is the pastor.
MEALS/FOOD
DISTRIBUTION
First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville, has a food bank at 9-11 a.m. every third Saturday of the month, in the parking lot next to Rania’s Restaurant. Meats and some produce are available, as well as other types of food.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, at the corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, distributes a free community meal by drive-thru pick-up at 5-6 p.m. Wednesday and every two weeks. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on that Wednesday to reserve meals.
Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has free community meals for pick-up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month through Oct. 26.
Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, at the Parish House parking lot.
Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, gives out food boxes on the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. This is part of their “Neighbor helping Neighbor” program to feed the community.
