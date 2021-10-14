Martinsville-area church briefs: Oct. 15 (copy)

ADVENT PIPES
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church's organist, Peter Ramsey, will present concerts of sacred music for the season on the first three Thursdays of December (2, 9 and 16), beginning at noon in the church sanctuary and lasting about 30 to 45 minutes. The concerts will feature organ and piano music. The church is at 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett.
TRUNK OR TREATS
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have drive-thru Trunk O' Treats on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m. in the church parking lot. A few stations for trick-or-treaters to receive goody bags from costumed hosts.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, will have truck-or-treating from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Families can drive through for their kids to get candy, and hot dogs will be served in the fellowship hall.
FAMILY FALL FESTIVAL
Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will have a Family Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church. There will be an auto fair with vehicles on display; hotdogs; games; prizes; sweet treats; hayrides and more. Everything is free and outside. If you have a classic car, truck or tractor you'd be willing to show off, contact Pastor Barry at 434-713-9239. Rain date is Nov. 6.
FALL BAZAAR & YARD SALE
Smith Memorial UMW will hold a Fall Bazaar & Yard Sale on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be biscuits and coffee for sale outside. Spaces are available outside for rent at $20 each. Call 276-647-8150 to reserve a space. There will be crafts, books, Christmas items, baked goods, and more for sale inside. Masks must be worn inside.
FALL FUN FEST
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Youth Department will hold a Fall Fun Fest on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m., in the church parking area, featuring a drive-in Puppet Show, a fun craft for all ages and treat bags for the children when exiting the parking area. Come dressed as your favorite Bible character to receive a special prize.
HOMECOMING
Hill Memorial Baptist Church, 2359 Appalachian Drive, Martinsville, will have homecoming Sunday, after the 11 a.m. service, in the fellowship hall.
JOSH MARLOWE IN CONCERT
Mica Road Baptist Church, 895 Mica Road, Ridgeway, will host local barber Josh Marlowe in concert for Friends, Family and Neighbor Day at 11 a.m. under the tent. Lunch following and bouncy house.
SERVICES
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., will not have Drive-in World Prayer this Friday. Sunday Drive-in Worship service at 11:30 a.m. All services are streaming on Facebook beginning with Broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m.
Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad Street, has in-person Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Wearing a mask is strongly recommended. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
Pilgrim Baptist Church has a new Zoom number for all services: Meeting ID: 892 2948 7248; Passcode: 446325.
PASTOR APPRECIATION
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, in observation of Pastor Appreciation month will have the following elders speak during October: Elder Anthea Barbour, Sunday; Elder Fredericka Taylor and Elder Johnny Boone, Oct. 24. Services begin at 11 a.m. CDC guidelines are observed.
CLOTHES GIVEAWAY
Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church, 8559 A.L. Philpott Highway, across from Leatherwood Food Lion, will have a winter clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.
FOOD BASKETS FOR NEEDY
Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church will prepare food baskets for unemployed people in need during November and December. To reserve a basket, call Carol Betts at 434-792-1213. Must be unemployed and in need.
TOOLS FOR SUCCESS CLASSES
Mount Zion AME Church, 304 Fayette St., Martinsville, is offering a series of classes on “Fall Prep Natural Tools for Success,” at 5:30 p.m. one Thursday a month in the church basement. Coming up are “Natural Immune & Respiratory Tools” on Nov. 11; and “Respiratory Tools & Roller Blend Making” on Dec. 9 ($15 fee). RSVP with your name and number to 276-632-1634. Angie Ceroli is the facilitator, and Douglas Bynum is the pastor.
MEALS/FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church's food pantry will be open from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. There are no requirements for getting the free food and drinks. Helpers will be there. Come to the lower cemetery side of the church, which is at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, will have monthly take-out community meals beginning Oct. 21 (and every 3rd Thursday through, at least, December of this year) from 5:30 to 7 p.m. or until all the meals are gone. You can pull up and ask for the number of meals needed and they will be given to you in your vehicle. Reservations are not required.
Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, will hold a Brunswick stew sale at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at $8/quart.
Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church will hold a Brunswick stew sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday at $8/quart. Orders may be called in to Fay Moore at 276-673-6378.
First Presbyterian of Martinsville, Patrick Henry Ave., will have a free, take-out only, breakfast on Saturday from 8:30-10 a.m. under the portico in back of church.
First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville, has a food bank at 9-11 a.m. every third Saturday of the month, in the parking lot next to Rania’s Restaurant. Meats and some produce are available, as well as other types of food.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, at the corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, distributes a free community meal by drive-thru pick-up at 5-6 p.m. Wednesday and every two weeks. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals. Other dates meals will be prepared are Oct. 27; Nov. 17; Dec. 1 and 15 and Jan. 5.
Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have a free community meal for pick-up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, including Oct. 27, at the Parish House parking lot.
Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, gives out food boxes on the last Thursday of each month, including Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. This is part of their “Neighbor helping Neighbor” program to feed the community.
