Martinsville-area church briefs: Oct. 15 (copy)

Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church will prepare food baskets for unemployed people in need during November and December. To reserve a basket, call Carol Betts at 434-792-1213. Must be unemployed and in need.

TOOLS FOR SUCCESS CLASSES

Mount Zion AME Church, 304 Fayette St., Martinsville, is offering a series of classes on “Fall Prep Natural Tools for Success,” at 5:30 p.m. one Thursday a month in the church basement. Coming up are “Natural Immune & Respiratory Tools” on Nov. 11; and “Respiratory Tools & Roller Blend Making” on Dec. 9 ($15 fee). RSVP with your name and number to 276-632-1634. Angie Ceroli is the facilitator, and Douglas Bynum is the pastor.

MEALS/FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church's food pantry will be open from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. There are no requirements for getting the free food and drinks. Helpers will be there. Come to the lower cemetery side of the church, which is at 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.