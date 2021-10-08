Martinsville-area church briefs: Oct. 8

BREAD FOR THE WORLD
Morning Star Holy Church will observe Bread for the World Sunday with the theme “Ending Hunger is Advanced by Our Advocacy & Sharing Bread” during the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday at the church, by conference call (701-802-5409, code-4608980) and over Facebook Live. On Sunday, Oct. 17, the theme of the service will be Health Awareness—Pink Sunday.
SERVICES
Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad Street, will have in-person Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Wearing a mask is strongly recommended. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
Pilgrim Baptist Church has a new Zoom number for all services: Meeting ID: 892 2948 7248; Passcode: 446325.
UPWARD BOUND
Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway, will have Upward Basketball and Cheerleading and Evaluation and Orientation on Sunday, Oct. 10 from 2-5:30 p.m. Cost: After Oct. 10: $80. Register Online: https://registsration.upward.org/UPW880662. Contact: Jessica: mouseatchurch@yahoo.com; 276-957-1814
CONCERT
Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Stanleytown will have the Whisnants in concert at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.
PASTOR APPRECIATION
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, in observation of Pastor Appreciation month will have the following elders speak during October: Elder Derrick Eggleston, Sunday; Elder Anthea Barbour, Oct. 17; Elder Fredericka Taylor and Elder Johnny Boone, Oct. 24. Services begin at 11 a.m. CDC guidelines will be observed.
CLOTHES GIVEAWAY
Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church, 8559 A.L. Philpott Highway, across from Leatherwood Food Lion, will have a clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday. Starting Oct. 16 a winter clothing giveaway will begin, at 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.
FOOD BASKETS FOR NEEDY
Greater-Faith Seventh Day Adventist Church will prepare food baskets for unemployed people in need during November and December. To reserve a basket, call Carol Betts at 434-792-1213. Must be unemployed and in need.
REVIVAL
Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will have revival services beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and continuing at 7 nightly Monday through Wednesday. Children’s classes will be available for nursery through fifth grade. The topic will be “Let’s Talk about Jesus,” with speaker Buddy Reed.
CARING BY SHARING
Fort Trail Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will host Caring by Sharing from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. Clothing and toys for babies and school age students, as well as household items, will be given away.
TOOLS FOR SUCCESS CLASSES
Mount Zion AME Church, 304 Fayette St., Martinsville, is offering a series of classes on “Fall Prep Natural Tools for Success,” at 5:30 p.m. one Thursday a month in the church basement. Coming up are “Natural Immune Tools & Hand Cleaner Making” on Oct. 21 ($15 fee); “Natural Immune & Respiratory Tools” on Nov. 11; and “Respiratory Tools & Roller Blend Making” on Dec. 9 ($15 fee). RSVP with your name and number to 276-632-1634. Angie Ceroli is the facilitator, and Douglas Bynum is the pastor.
MEALS/FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church will hold a Brunswick stew sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at $10/quart. Orders may be called in to Fay Moore at 276-673-6378.
First Presbyterian of Martinsville, Patrick Henry Ave., will have a free, take-out only, breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8:30-10 a.m. under the portico in back of church.
First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville, has a food bank at 9-11 a.m. every third Saturday of the month, in the parking lot next to Rania’s Restaurant. Meats and some produce are available, as well as other types of food.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, at the corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, distributes a free community meal by drive-thru pick-up at 5-6 p.m. Wednesday and every two weeks, including this Wednesday. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals. Other dates meals will be prepared are Oct. 27; Nov. 17; Dec. 1 and 15 and Jan. 5.
Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have a free community meal for pick-up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, serves free community meals, packed to take home, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month, including Oct. 27, at the Parish House parking lot.
Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, gives out food boxes on the last Thursday of each month, including Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. This is part of their “Neighbor helping Neighbor” program to feed the community.
