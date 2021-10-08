Martinsville-area church briefs: Oct. 8

CARING BY SHARING

Fort Trail Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, will host Caring by Sharing from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. Clothing and toys for babies and school age students, as well as household items, will be given away.

TOOLS FOR SUCCESS CLASSES

Mount Zion AME Church, 304 Fayette St., Martinsville, is offering a series of classes on “Fall Prep Natural Tools for Success,” at 5:30 p.m. one Thursday a month in the church basement. Coming up are “Natural Immune Tools & Hand Cleaner Making” on Oct. 21 ($15 fee); “Natural Immune & Respiratory Tools” on Nov. 11; and “Respiratory Tools & Roller Blend Making” on Dec. 9 ($15 fee). RSVP with your name and number to 276-632-1634. Angie Ceroli is the facilitator, and Douglas Bynum is the pastor.

MEALS/FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church will hold a Brunswick stew sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at $10/quart. Orders may be called in to Fay Moore at 276-673-6378.

First Presbyterian of Martinsville, Patrick Henry Ave., will have a free, take-out only, breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8:30-10 a.m. under the portico in back of church.