Martinsville-area church briefs: Sept. 10

Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A L Philpott Highway, Ridgeway, has worship in the sanctuary at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. This service will also be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and at www.hbcridgeway.org . Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, has returned to worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. on Sundays. COVID-19 protocols aren’t being observed but do ask that those who haven’t been vaccinated to wear a mask. Each Sunday there will be coffee and donuts fellowship at 9:45 a.m. in the fellowship hall, followed by Bible study at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. Nursery care is available during worship service. For those who are not comfortable worshipping inside, the service will transmit via radio on 88.7 FM and be shared in the parking lot or within a 1-mile radius.