Martinsville-area church briefs: Sept. 3

HOMECOMING/ANNIVERSARY
Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway, will celebrate its 173rd anniversary with Homecoming on Sept.12. The Spiritualaires will perform in concert at 10 a.m.; followed by a message at 11 from guest minister Tim Thompson; and a meal will follow.
RETREAT
"20/20 Vision South Central Virginia Ladies Retreat for ages middle school and up will be Sept. 25 at Camp Pitt (Pittsylvania Christian Service Camp), 1232 Oxford Road, Chatham. Guest speakers will be Debbie Crehan and Amanda Gillman and guest artist will be Jennifer Rand. Early registration is $15 due by Sept. 10 or $20 at the door. Call 434-927-5756 to register or visit www.camppitt.org. Because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in our area, masking and safe distancing will be observed. In the event there is a state mandate to cancel the retreat due to COVID-19, registration fees will be refunded. Area churches that have already made plans to participate are Pleasant Grove Christian Church, Chatham Heights Christian Church, County Line Christian Church, Horsepasture Christian Church and Rich Acres Christian Church.
CLOTHING GIVEAWAY
Greater Faith Seventh-Day Adventist Church, A.L. Philpott Highway, will have a clothing giveaway at 9 a.m.-noon Saturday and Sunday.
MEALS/FOOD DISTRIBUTION
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, at the corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, will distribute a free community meal via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. on Sept. 15, and every two weeks. Call 276-647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on that Wednesday to reserve meals.
First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. Sept. 17 and the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, will have free, drive-thru community meals at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and the last Tuesday of each month through Oct. 26.
Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, presents free community meals to go at 5:15-5:45 p.m. Sept. 29 and the last Wednesday of each month in the Parish House parking lot.
Kingdom Point Church will give out food boxes at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 (and the last Thursday of each month) at Advance Auto Parts, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville. This is part of their "Neighbor helping Neighbor" program to feed the community.
SERVICES IN CHURCH
St. James Pentecostal Holiness Church, 605 John Baker Road, Fieldale, will have in-church services at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.
Grace Presbyterian Church will have in-person Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Face masks are required, and social distancing is observed. Virtual morning worship is also available on Facebook and YouTube.
Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and streaming worship services on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are required, and social distancing is practiced. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. If you need any additional information, call the church office at 276-638-8861 or email church@starlingavenue.org.
Jerusalem Christian Church (D.O.C.), 35 Meadow Garden Lane, Martinsville, is having in-person worship at 10 a.m. each Sunday, following CDC guidelines. Bible study is conducted by conference call on Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m. Dial 978-990-5000 and enter access code 272276.
First Presbyterian Church of Collinsville, 4500 Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville, is having in-church worship services at 11 a.m. each Sunday, following CDC recommendations. Videos will be posted online for those interested and unable to attend.
Stella Christian Church, 1535 Stella Road, Patrick Springs, will meet inside the sanctuary for worship service at 11 a.m. Sundays. There will also be an FM broadcast for those preferring to remain in their cars. Adult Sunday school class will begin at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall.
Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A L Philpott Highway, Ridgeway, has worship in the sanctuary at 10:55 a.m. Sunday. This service will also be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and at www.hbcridgeway.org. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m., and Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville, will have Sunday services in church at 10 a.m. and also on Facebook. You can find the link through www.christchurchmvl.org.
Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, has returned to worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. on Sundays. COVID-19 protocols aren't being observed but do ask that those who haven't been vaccinated to wear a mask. Each Sunday there will be coffee and donuts fellowship at 9:45 a.m. in the fellowship hall, followed by Bible study at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. Nursery care is available during worship service. For those who are not comfortable worshipping inside, the service will transmit via radio on 88.7 FM and be shared in the parking lot or within a 1-mile radius.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1527 Church St. Extension, Martinsville, has resumed in-person worship each Sunday at 9 a.m. The service of Holy Communion includes singing, with masks recommended for those not yet vaccinated against COVID-19. For more information, contact the church's new pastor, the Rev. Michael Weaver, at 336-722-1732.
McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, is having in person Sunday morning worship services at 9 a.m. in the chapel and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. A nursery is being provided during the 9 a.m. worship services. There also are drive-in worship services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. for those would rather stay in their cars in the church parking lot and tune to FM 93.7. Additionally, you can view the 11 a.m. service on Facebook and YouTube by searching for McCabe Memorial Baptist Church. You can also hear Sunday school lessons online by visiting www.mccabebaptist.com. For more information, call 638-7824.
Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 50 Moral Hill Drive, Axton, will have in-person services starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Services also will continue to be broadcast in the parking lot.
First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4174 Chatham Road, has resumed regular Sunday morning worship services at its new location. Morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.. You are cordially welcome and social distancing is required.
Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, has Sunday school/Bible study at 9:45 a.m. Morning worship in the sanctuary is at 11. Sermon is broadcast on WZBB-FM (99.9) at 10 a.m.
Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., Martinsville, will have in-person worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Masks are strongly recommended during our worship service. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. For more information call 276-632-2609.
First Baptist Church Martinsville, 23 Starling Ave., Martinsville, has in-person and live stream worship services on Sundays beginning at 11 a.m. You can attend in-person worship in the FBC sanctuary or virtual church on Facebook Live or YouTube Live. For in-person worship, masks are not necessary for those who are fully vaccinated, but those who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear masks indoors. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. If you need any additional information, call the church office at 276-632-6336 or email info@fbcmartinsville.com.
Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville, has resumed in-person services at 9 a.m. Sunday with a contemporary worship service, which meets on the ground floor sanctuary. The 11 a.m. worship service will meet in sanctuary at the front of the church. Between services (10–10:45 a.m.) there will be coffee, pastries and conversation outside (weather permitting) by the breezeway between buildings. Sanctuary Choir will restart at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the choir room. New singers welcome.
Morning Star Holy Church, 2839 Stoney Mountain Road, Martinsville, will have Sunday services at 10 a.m. in church, followed by Sunday school. Wednesday night service is at 7 p.m. Services are also on Facebook Live and conference call number is 701-802-6509. The code is 4608980.
First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville will have in-person service at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Social distancing and masks are required. The service will also be livestreamed through Facebook. Sunday school is in-person at 9 a.m. and also via Zoom.
Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, will have Sunday morning services at 9 and 11:15 a.m., with nursery provided. Sunday school classes for all ages are at 10:15 a.m. Kid's church opportunities are available at the 11:15 a.m. service. Follow at www.horsepasturecc.org; Facebook, Twitter or You Tube.
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will have worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings as they resume in-person worship. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Join or continue to worship remotely via www.foresthillspc.com.
Rich Acres Baptist Church, 78 Stuart Ridge Road, Martinsville, will have in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Sunday evening services are at 6. Safety protocols, including masks and social distancing, will be followed. Drive-in service (88.3 FM) will be available for those who want to stay in their cars. For more information, call 276-252-4514.
Fieldale United Methodist Church, 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, is now having in-person worship at 11:15 a.m. each Sunday. Fully vaccinated persons no longer have to wear masks in our services. Social distancing is still required. Services are also posted to Facebook and You Tube in the afternoon for those who aren't able to comfortably attend.
First Baptist Church of Ridgeway, 15 Church St., Ridgeway, has in-person worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday following all guidelines and safety protocols. Virtual video services are available at FirstBaptistRidgeway.com and Facebook Live.
Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, is meeting at 10:30 a.m. for in-person Sunday morning worship service. Also meeting campus and Online services are also available on Facebook.com/FreedominVirginia or YouTube at Freedom Baptist Church. For more information, email freedombaptistchurch.com or call 276-638-3802, ext. 104.
Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church, 1403 Rivermont Heights, Martinsville, has services at 10 a.m. Sundays in person (with protections), livestreamed on Facebook and broadcast over 101.7 FM within a 2-mile radius.
Mount Olivet Christian Church, Mount Olivet Road and Lovell Drive, has church at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday, with safe distancing practiced and attention to guidelines as set forth by the state.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, has services both in the sanctuary and in the parking lot over FM 107.7 at 11 a.m. Sundays. Socially distanced Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m.
Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5285 Preston Road, has services at 11 a.m. Sundays over Facebook Live and in person with masks and social distancing.
Reach Out Apostolic Tabernacle, 225 Brenda Drive, Axton, has worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. each Sunday. All COVID-19 protection measures are followed. Services are streamed over www.reachoutapostolic.org.
Spring Street Baptist Church, 200 Spring St., Martinsville, is open for services on Sunday at 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Valley Drive Baptist Church, 889 Valley Drive, Fieldale, has Sunday services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the sanctuary and live streaming every service, the Sunday 11 a.m., 6 p.m. and Wednesday, 7 p.m. For more information, call Pastor Rakes at 276-629-1515 or Debra Elgin at 276-634-8482.
SERVICES PRESENTED VIRTUALLY
New Bethel Christian Church (DOC), Fieldale, will have Sunday worship at 11 a.m. and Bible study at 1 p.m. Wednesday, both by conference call. The number is 978-990-5290, and the access code is 1542114. In person begins Sunday, July 11 at 10:30 under CDC guidelines.
Calvary Christian Church, 515 Mulberry Road, Martinsville, has Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom. The ID number is #441888554.
Church on the Hill, Collinsville, has services at Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Zoom is used on Wednesdays for an interactive Bible study. Call 276-647-1586 for more information.
Collinsville Church of Christ, Collinsville, has worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday at Facebook.ccocva.org/onlinestreaming or Facebook.com/CCOFCVA.
First Baptist Church, Martinsville, has online worship at 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and at fbcmartinsville.com/worship-service/.
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 601 Third St., Martinsville, has Sunday worship service at 11 a.m.; and Sunday school will be Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. The phone number is 301-715-8592, Sunday meeting ID is 82480379418#, Wednesday meeting ID is 89329281589#.
Refuge Temple Holiness Church, Martinsville, posts its 10:30 a.m. service online on Facebook and streaming.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rocky Mount have services in English at 10:30 am. Sunday and in Spanish at 1:30 p.m. on St. Joseph’s Facebook page. For more information visit www.stjoechurch.net or call 276-638-4779.
St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, Martinsville, is conducting its 10:15 a.m. service Sunday and its 6:15 p.m. Wednesday service both on Facebook Live and over a conference call.
Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church has services on Facebook Live at 10:45 a.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
OUTDOOR or PARKING LOT/DRIVE-IN SERVICES
Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St, Martinsville, will resume a drive-in 15-minute prayer at 6:45-7 p.m. today. Drive-in worship is at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Friday's Prayer and Sunday services are streaming on Facebook beginning with broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m.
Grace Christian Church, 218 Fayette St., will have a parking lot worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, with speaker Elder Pelzetta Perry. Masks for non-vaccinated and social distancing will be required.
CANCELLATIONS
Smith River Missionary Baptist Association‘s Laymen League meetings have been postponed until further notice.