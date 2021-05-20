Mount Zion AME in Martinsville names new pastor

Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church has named Douglas B. Bynum as its new pastor.

Bynum’s appointment came in a release from the church, which is located at 304 Fayette St in Martinsville.

Bynum is a product of the North Carolina public school system and most recently completed a Master of Science in Education degree at Long Island University School of Education, the release said.

He trained in the Teaching Urban Adolescents program, with a concentration in special education for all subjects in grades 7 through 12 in Brooklyn N.Y.

Bynum also received a Master of Fine Arts degree from the National Theatre Conservatory at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and a Bachelor of Arts degree (magna cum laude) in theatre performance from North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C., the release said.

Bynum has been a member of the African Methodist Episcopal Church since birth and has served the church in many capacities.

Mount Zion AME Church will be welcoming Bynum for its 11 a.m. service on Sunday.