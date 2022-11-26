Make candles for your home or gift-giving

Just in time for the Christmas season, a class offered by the Blue Ridge Regional Library shows step-by-step how to make candles -- perfect to decorate your home or give as gifts.

Tables set up between the bookcases of the Bassett Branch Library recently were set up supplies. The class was taught by Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow and Blue Ridge Regional Library Program Coordinator Leandio Gravely.

You should be able to find the supplies locally; if you can't, they can be ordered online. It requires a candle container (you can buy one, reuse an old candle that is finished or even use a mason jar), soy base candle wax, a cup to mix ingredients in, a candlewick, a candlewick sticker to keep it in place, a stirring utensil, a Popsicle stick with a hole drilled in the middle, candle scents and candle dyes for color.

The first step is to melt the wax in a candle wax melter. You can also just microwave your wax in a measuring cup if you don’t have a wax melter. Next, pour your wax into a cup to sit for 10 minutes while you prep the rest of your ingredients; this will help speed up the setting process at the end.

Stick the wick sticker to the bottom of the wick. Then, peel the paper off of the other side of the sticker to stick the wick to the bottom of the candle container. Be sure to get it where you want it the first try—the stickers are very strong and won’t come back up after placed.

Once you have the wick stuck down, take your popsicle stick and thread the wick through the hole in the middle. Line up the wick so that it is standing up straight so that it is where you want it when the wax sets. You can also place two pens on either side of the wick if you don’t have a popsicle available.

Take your cup of wax that has been sitting out and add half of a pipette full of candle scent of your choice to the wax. Add as many drops of candle dye to create the color you desire—but keep in mind that the wax dries opaque and while it may look yellow dries white without any coloring (so if you want a yellow candle, you still need to add yellow dye to the mixture).

Stir the wax, scent and dye together with your stirring instrument until it is fully combined.

Once you have reached your desired color, pour the wax into the candle container. It is important to move the container as little as possible once you have poured the wax into the container to prevent uneven wax lines when it sets.

To avoid this, move around and mix your wax in the separate cup and leave your candle container on a stable counter or table that is out of the way and less likely to be bumped into. Once you have poured your candle wax mixture into the candle container, all that is left to do it wait for it to solidify.

The wax will slowly become more opaque and harden up and the process will be sped up if you leave your wax to sit out before beginning—hardening in around 10-15 minutes. If not, if may take an additional 10-15 minutes past that initial wait time.

While waiting for your candle to set feel free to leave it to take care of some other tasks around the house, read a book or even start making another candle.

Once your candle is finished setting, take a pair of scissors and cut the wick so that it is shorter than the lip of the candle or about a half of an inch above the top of candle line. Once that is done, your candle is free to be lit and enjoyed.

Place them on a bookshelf, coffee table or even use as a table centerpiece paired with some other items such as flowers or pumpkins. These candles are easily customizable to any holiday; just purchase different containers, scents and dyes that complement your desired holiday.