13th biennial exhibit "The Art of the Quilt" returns to Piedmont Arts

Seventy-one quilts by 46 quilters make up “The Art of the Quilt Unity,” which will be on exhibit at Piedmont Arts through Jan. 14.

“The Art of the Quilt” Exhibit has taken place at Piedmont Arts every two years since its creation in 1998. This will be the 13th of its kind and, as always, was curated by Linda M. Fiedler of Meadows of Dan. Fiedler herself came up with the idea for the exhibit when she was looking for a place to exhibit quilts in a gallery setting.

This was so that quilts could be “appreciated as an art object rather than a utilitarian object,” Fiedler said. “Piedmont Arts was willing to do that, so it was a good match.”

In 2018 Fiedler added a co-curator, Betty Blessin, and both artists have their own quilts featured in the exhibit this year.

The exhibit features works of art that are considered quilts from wearable items such as kimonos and vests to art meant to hang on the wall and also quilts that were made to be bedding. A quilt is loosely defined as three layers held together by stitching.

Many traditional quilts are included but so are other pieces that more loosely fit the definition of a quilt. The centerpiece in the gallery which hangs from a ring on the ceiling is considered a quilt. It layers are strips of fabrics hanging down, the ring they hang from and globe in the center of the ring near the floor.

The exhibit didn’t always have a theme, but this year it is “Unity.” The theme was chosen because of “the politics of our country and how we were so un-unified,” Fiedler said. “We felt like it would be a good theme for this particular period in the country as well as our local area.”

Fiedler selects each quilter who will be invited each year to have at least one quilt in the exhibit.

After quilters are invited and told the theme, they can submit two quilts either that they make specifically for the exhibit or already existing quilts as long as they haven’t been featured in the exhibit in previous years.

One wall of the exhibit features quilts from the African-American Quilt Circle of Durham, North Carolina. Piedmont Arts Director of Exhibitions and Marketing Bernadette Moore said that each year the exhibit goes up they have a challenge or group featured on this wall, and this year it was a group.

Fiedler said that this year she didn’t notice any trends of certain styles or techniques other than a greater amount of traditional or period quilts. “I do try to cover all areas of the quilted world when I accept quilts for the exhibit,” she added.

She said that there was a greater challenge to get handmade quilts, with only two displayed this year. Another challenge she faces is that since she has stopped traveling and teaching for quilting, she doesn’t see as many new quilters as she used to.

To work around this, she asks the quilters that she already knows and that have exhibited in the gallery before if they have any recommendations of new quilters they have noticed.

The quilters are from the southeast United States from several different states. They include: Marjorie Barner, Mary Beth Bellah, Linda Black, Arlene L. Blackburn, Betty Blessin, Willa Brigham, Nancy Cash, Ida L. Couch, Teena Crawshaw, Melanie Yvette Dantzle, Eileen Doughty, Jane Fellows, Linda M. Fiedler, Tina Freudenberger, Carol Monti, Nancy Hershberger, Gwen Goepel, Paula Golden, Lois Griffith, Margaret Griffiths, Connie Kincius Griner, Robin Hamill, Tone Haugen-Cogburn, Winifred Jenkins, Jill Jensen, Toni Lockhart, Dee Ann Mims, Marty Moon, Veronica Moriarty, Scott A. Murkin, Nancy Oldham, Judy Poindexter, Estelle Porter, Laura Post, Susan Price, Linda Raker, Deborah Cromwell Schupp, Judith Schwab, Cynthia Siira, Patty Swygert, Jo Lee Tarbell, Karin Tauber, Janice Walker, Patricia A. Walters, Cynthia Malachi White, Sandra Wright and Sauda A. Zahra.

The Lynwood Artists Gallery’s Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild features 24 quilts from nine local quilters: Casey Gauldin, Charlotte Clark, Carole King, Betty Lou Cooper, Patsy Palmer, Sandie Hundley, Deborah Robinson, Lisa White and Natalie Jacobson.

The Lynwood Artists had a challenge of “Nature” and guest visiting can vote from a selection of the quilts when they visit. Voting ends on Jan. 14.