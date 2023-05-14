Joan Joyce was inspired in high school to help deaf people and by now has been a sign language interpreter at her church for 50 years.

Joyce was born and raised in Southside Martinsville. She said back then it was popular to walk to church, and that’s just what her family did.

She attended Starling Avenue Baptist Church and continues to do so. She went to Joseph Martin Elementary School and graduated from Martinsville High School in 1967.

In high school while she was a waitress at Rose’s in the Patrick Henry Mall, she had her first encounter with a deaf person, which would impact her life greatly later down the road.

But before her life solidified in that direction, she attended National Business College, where she took business classes for one year. She began working at American of Martinsville in upholstery scheduling before going out on maternity leave to have her son, Stephen Joyce. When she returned to work she went into the credit department and was the office manager.

In 2009, after 40 years at American, Joyce started as the Martinsville City deputy treasurer. In her position she collects all the monies that people owe the city for things such as utility bills, taxes and more. But she also spends every Sunday leading deaf ministries at Starling Avenue Baptist Church.

Joyce said her first interaction with a deaf person in high school stuck with her and inspired her to go down this path because she doesn’t “like to see people left out.”

“I’m one of these people if I see somebody sitting by themselves and I can, I’ll get up and I go sit with them,” Joyce said. “I don’t want them to feel left out. I want them to feel involved with what’s going on. And if you think about it, if you can’t hear you are left out.”

Though Joyce isn’t a certified interpreter, she started learning sign language from the late Obie Nunn at her church in 1971. In 1973, when Nunn felt she was ready, she began translating church services for the deaf members of the congregation.

Nunn, a Henry County native, was a graduate from the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind and Gallaudet College in Washington, D.C., and worked as a lithographer for 40 years at the Martinsville Bulletin.

Joyce and the late Rebecca Ayscue Woody Camden were the only two to make it all the way through Nunn’s class that started with 25 students, Joyce said.

The ministry for the deaf at Starling Avenue started in 1937 with Cathy Stone because the late Rev. John William Woody, the pastor of the church at the time, the late Joe Lene White and another church member wanted a deaf ministry in place.

The ministry is one of the oldest deaf ministries in the state of Virginia, Joyce said.

In the beginning, Joyce would interpret the music for the services and Camden would interpret the sermon that her husband, the pastor of the church, would deliver. But when Camden’s husband passed and she left to attend a different church, Joyce took over both aspects by herself.

She said the hardest thing for her is finger spelling, as opposed to signing motions that represent whole words.

“For me what is so amazing is when you sign it and they're nodding and they get it and they smile,” Joyce said. “And you’re going, ‘I got it, I’ve done it right.’”

“Really it doesn’t seem that long, it’s just second nature to me,” Joyce said about her tenure as an interpreter. “I just like doing what I do."

Joyce said she wants to welcome any deaf people who maybe don't know about the interpretations she does at Starling Avenue's church service.