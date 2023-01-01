A job and a lifestyle: Art is everything for Piedmont Arts' Bernadette Moore

Piedmont Arts Director of Exhibitions and Marketing Bernadette Moore decorates — be it the museum or her own home.

As director of exhibitions and marketing, Moore curates all of the exhibits that the art museum has, except for the Lynwood Artists Gallery and The Art of the Quilt exhibit that happens once a year.

“I love my job,” Moore said. “I moved to Martinsville for this job.”

The Hillsville native started out 16 years ago solely doing marketing for Piedmont Arts. Her favorite part of that role was using her graphic design skills in all the information that she sent out to subscribers, she said. Once she began the exhibitions part of her job, she took on more roles.

“I work with our artists; I plan the exhibits; I do everything down to planning the paint color,” she said. “I hang everything. I do it all.”

Moore said that the gallery used to be repainted for each exhibit, around 22 a year, but she has stopped doing that and transitioned to painting all the main walls in the gallery once a year. Some small accent walls are still painted a different color for each exhibit.

“I pick a color that I think is going to work for everything we’re having during that exhibit cycle, and then for each individual exhibit we have a movable wall; I’ll paint that,” she said. The gallery also has a logo wall that she paints with different designs for each exhibit.

Since all the paint color decisions are made at the beginning of an exhibit cycle, Moore has artists curated in advance to plan things out.

“I know what’s coming for three years,” she added. “Especially when you’re working with artists who might be making work specifically for you, we’ve got to plan out a little further ahead.”

Moore curates all kinds of exhibits for Piedmont Arts, such as traveling collections from other museums, a specific collection that the artists want to exhibit or art the artist creates specifically for Piedmont Arts.

She enjoys working with the regional artists exhibits, with a favorite being “Leaves of the Tree” by Charlie Brouwer and Jennifer L. Hand, a father and daughter from Floyd, who customized a tree that started in the lobby of the museum and branched up into the gallery.

Her favorite part of her job is installing the exhibits, but the process differs depending on the art.

Sometimes, she said, while working on art from another museums, the lending museum requires a written map of where all the art will be placed. “Because they, before the pandemic certainly, they would come and help you install,” she said. “So for them I will do that. If it just me working by myself, I get the work out in the room and then I block where I want it.”

“I line the wall with it [the art] and then I will just visually place it where I want it to go,” she said. “If I need to be very precise, I try to plan out ahead of time … We have the dimensions of the walls and we’ll have the dimensions of the work.”

“I’m very visual. It works much for me to see it all in front of me,” she said. “When I’m hanging something, I am basically obsessed with getting it exactly where I want it.”

Fitting for where she works, Moore likes to paint, specifically with acrylics and oil paint. She also likes to draw, sometimes abstract but mostly figurative, featuring people. Another of Moore’s hobbies is decorating, but not in the traditional sense. She said that though she did decorate for Christmas, she would prefer to be decorating for Halloween.

“I’m spooky,” Moore said. “I’m a Halloween person.”

Her favorite movie is “It,” the older version being her classic favorite, but she said she also enjoys the newer version as well. Moore said that while she is not much of a social person all of the time, she enjoys going out to see live music and concerts.