Adcock has passion for Patrick County

It could be debated whether Rebecca Adcock is a Tennessee or Virginia native, but one thing’s for sure—she’s a Patrick Countian now, through and through.

Rebecca Adcock was born in the old Bristol Hospital in Tennessee that straddled the state line of Tennessee and Virginia. “My father always says that the maternity ward was actually in Virginia,” Adcock said. “But the business office was on the Tennessee side,” so her birth certificate was sent out to Nashville rather than Richmond.

She grew up in east Tennessee.

The Adcocks have “lots of four legged creatures,” she said, with three dogs, four cats and some “pasture pets” that include seven goats and one sheep.

Ten years ago, a job at Boyce-Holland Veterinary Clinic in Patrick Springs brought the couple to the area; now he works at a veterinary practice in Mount Airy, North Carolina. Rebecca Adcock, who has a degree in animal science, has been an adjunct instructor at Patrick and Henry Community College and has worked for Activate Martinsville Henry County and the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA.

“I always just tell people I went from trying to prod cattle to prod people,” Adcock said. She is currently the executive director of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and has been there since July of 2017.

She said that while she never would have predicted that she would be in this position, “it was just a void in the community that needed to be filled … And I’ve been here ever since.”

Her favorite part of the job has been helping local businesses and “continuing with some community programs and events that have always been going on but also at the same time retooling and doing new” ones as well.

“While we are a chamber of commerce … We don’t necessarily function like most other chambers do,” she said. “We function more like a community organization … Just some of the events [Spooktacular, Apple Dumpling Festival, Breakfast With Your Community Leaders] that we do, and we have a large membership base of non-profits which I don’t really feel like other chambers do.”

She added that the majority of events that the Chamber holds are done in partnership with other community organizations. Stuart Spooktacular was a partnership with Patrick County Young Professionals, and the Hometown Christmas event is a partnership with the Town of Stuart and One Family Productions.

“That’s just the Chamber as kind of in charge of trying to promote the umbrella of all the events going on,” she added. “Our goal is just to help the businesses in the community at large.”

Adcock said that since taking this position, she has become known as the “human Rolodex” because “we kind of become the receptacle for every random phone call.” She said that she used to have a man that would call her weekly in the fall time to see what the leaves looked like on the Blue Ridge Parkway. He was looking for the optimal time to drive through and see the beautiful fall-colored leaves.

She is on the board of Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County, Workforce Investment, PARC Workshop and Blue Ridge Regional Library and is a member of Stuart Town Council.

In her free time, Adcock said, she likes to make crafts, including dog-bone-shaped “doggie stockings” for pets and homemade door swags made of fresh greenery to sell at the Mistletoe Market in Stuart, taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 this year.

She also enjoys writing short stories in which she writes about people she has met and stories she has heard. Some are from her time working at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and others recount stories her husband has told her through his work.

“There’s just some really crazy stories from that,” she added.

Adcock is an avid runner and helps organize many of the runs in Patrick County, such as last month’s Apple Dumpling 5K. She started running after she graduated from college because running allows her “the freedom of getting out.”

“We’ve migrated a lot to trail running,” she added. “Just getting out and being able to enjoy things and sometimes being able to run to get to places a lot of people don’t get to see.”