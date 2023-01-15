Adkins gets "good pulse for community"

A motorcycle ride on the Blue Ridge Parkway brought Sean Adkins to Patrick County and shortly after, he made it his home.

Adkins, who has worked in economic development for 12 years, also is a house-flipper. He started this side venture, in which he does all the work himself, while he was living in Roanoke and brought it with him to Patrick County. He also enjoys riding his motorcycle, a Harley Davidson, which he’s on about 300 days out of the year.

That time he discovered Patrick County, he was taking a motorcycle ride on the Blue Ridge Parkway and made a stop in Meadows of Dan. At the time, he was working for City of Roanoke Economic Development Authority and living at the base of the mountain where the Roanoke Star sits.

His love for motorcycles began at a young age when he grew up seeing his father riding them.

“It just … It [Patrick County] got stuck in my head,” Adkins said. “It had kind of been on my radar and then I was looking to move on” when the perfect opportunity to make the move opened up.

He moved to Patrick County in October 2021 when he took the position as director of the Patrick County Economic Development Authority.

He said that he enjoys being in the field of economic development for similar reasons to why he enjoys motorcycles. He gets to do all the work himself and “see the outcome” when projects are completed.

“If you’re good at it, at economic development, you get a good pulse for the community need,” and with renovating houses, he said, you find out what needs fixing, find solutions and then “you get to see the fruits of your labor.”

He added that seeing the result of his work through seeing citizens benefit from programs and other efforts is one of the reasons he enjoys working in the field.

His main responsibilities in this director position involve business expansion, facilitating community development and finding solutions to needs in the community. Some current projects are the addition of a day care facility to Patrick County and a business development center.

He was also involved in getting a facade grant for local business buildings, has been a part of the process of bringing a hospital back to Patrick County and just recently learned that the Patrick County EDA received funding to renovate an office space at the Rich Creek Corporate Park in Stuart and for the historic landmark in Meadows of Dan, the Cockram Mill.

Another aspect of his job that he enjoys is that there is “rarely a day that’s the same.” Additionally, “Some days it’s putting out fires, and other days it’s meeting with a lot of folks.”

The attributes the success of his work to making connections.

“For me, I consider it all to be relationships based … regardless of what I’m working on,” he said. “I spend a lot of time out in the community, meeting with businesses, stakeholders, elected officials” and more.

Adkins said that in addition to building relationships within the community, he is also “making a concerted effort to build relationships for us outside of our county,” such as with the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance (SVRA) and Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC).

He also happens to be on the board of directors for both SVRA and P&HCC. “That’s two very big, important partners for our county and I’m grateful for them and I’m grateful for them kind of helping us out in any way they can,” he said.

He said that relationship like those are vital to the community because “if we don’t have friendly neighbors in this field, it can really be a burden.”