Sue Ann Ehmann may be one of the most adventurous people in the area—and she likes to share those adventures with her husband, Ron Brammer.

Ehmann grew up in the Stella community of Patrick County and graduated from Patrick County High School before she studied communications at the University of Miami.

She moved away from the area for 16 years, living in New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and North Carolina while working in television advertisement and at a courier service company, before she returned home.

When Ehmann came back, she saw an ad in the newspaper that said ‘Learn to Shag.’ She went with the intent to learn how to dance and ended up meeting Brammer. They now teach a shag class together and just reached their 25th anniversary on Oct. 17, 2022.

“The best byproduct of signing up for that class is that’s where I met Ronnie,” Ehmann said. Brammer’s family is also from Patrick County, but he grew up in Martinsville.

Shag isn’t the only dance Ehmann teaches. She teaches line dancing at the Henry County Parks and Recreation Center in Collinsville on Monday and Thursday evening. She said the best things to come out of her getting involved in dancing, second only to meeting her husband, is all the friends she has made.

“Line dancing is a whole other world. New dances are written every single day,” Ehmann said after explaining that many people think of the more common dances such as the Electric Slide when they hear about line dancing. You can line dance to any kind of music from pop and country to show tunes, she said.

Ehmann has choreographed line dances to many different songs including one for Patrick County country singer Michael Ray Fain. She even performed the dance with a group at a live performance at the Star Theatre in Patrick County.

She said line dancing has many benefits for her and is a dance that people of any age can learn. It improves balance and stability, is great exercise and is thought by scientists to be beneficial to people experiencing Parkinson’s symptoms and in staving off Alzheimer’s Disease, she added.

Ehmann doesn’t just stop at dancing. She has been tandem skydiving with Brammer twice. She enjoys target-shooting, hatchet-throwing, taking walks in the woods, downhill skiing, zip-lining and body-surfing.

Her favorite zip-line trip was through a jungle in Jamaica, and her second favorite was at Fox Fire Mountain in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. She and her husband like to body-surf in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where they travel once a year for a shag dancing event called Society of Stranders (SOS).

She said her adventurous nature may have begun as a child when she fell down a mostly dried up 72 foot well when she was 16 months old. Her family had started the process of filling it up and had covered the opening with wooden planks, but she crawled over them and fell in.

A neighbor used a rope to rappel down the well, and she was pulled up strapped into her rocking chair.

She got her first horse when she was 12 years old and even rode him to school a few times, though she had to wake up two hours early to do so.

Ehmann is a member of the civic organization Patrick County Patriots Risen Lord Catholic Church in Stuart, where she serves as a lector and on the finance council.

She began working part-time at Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) in 2012. In 2015 she started full-time as the assistant for P&HCC Vice President of Financial and Administrative Services Jack Hanbury, and in 2021 took on the additional role as executive assistant to P&HCC President Greg Hodges.

“I’m just very proud to work here at this college … To work for them [Hodges and Hanbury]. I think that’s the best part of my job—who I work for,” Ehmann said.