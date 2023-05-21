People aren’t just buying houses to live in them — some are buying them to set up an Airbnb to rent out to guests.

Airbnb stands for “Air Bed and Breakfast.” Airbnb is a San Francisco-based company operating an online marketplace for short- and long-term rentals, ranging from a single room to a full house or more. The company acts as a broker and charges a commission from each booking.

The name is a reference the origin of the company in 2008 and its founders, who invited paying guests to sleep on an air mattress in their living room to help cover the cost of rent.

The type of experience that users of Airbnb get is catered to what is desired by the guest. Prices range from low to high, and rental stays range from campers to guest bedrooms in families’ occupied homes to even vacant, furnished houses, condominiums and penthouses.

The Martinsville area has 51 options to choose from for people looking to have the whole house to themselves. Their locations range from Mulberry Road, to Collinsville, Ridgeway and even Bassett. There are even more options if the guest is willing to have just a private room in the home or even a shared room.

Rent by the room options are available at places such as One Starling Bed and Breakfast on Starling Avenue and The Oakdale Inn on Oakdale Street which use Airbnb to execute their bed and breakfast models with the multi-room properties.

Other Airbnb options in the area include private guesthouses, boho cottages, an uptown professional refuge, a luxury uptown condo, lower levels of homes, houses on Mulberry Road, duplex living spaces, campsites and themed private campers.