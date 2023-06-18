Albert J. “Pete” Pettie
Age: 91
Family: Debra Graves, daughter; Brian Strand, grandson; Jacqueline Strand, Lauren Madden, Jennifer Bowles, granddaughters; Bryson Strand, Braylon Strand and Peyton Madden, great grandchildren; Marian Strand, granddaughter in law by Brian Strand; Wayman Madded, grandson in law by Lauren Madden
Lives: West End of Martinsville
Education: Associate’s degree in police science from Danville Community College
Occupation: Retired
Hobbies: Playing checkers, playing Bid Whist, doing jigsaw puzzles and listening to music
Favorite movie: “Barbershop”
People are also reading…
Favorite food: Baked chicken
Ideal Saturday morning: Sleeping in and working in the yard
Ideal Saturday night: Working on a puzzle
Monique Holland (276)-734-9603
Monique Holland (276)-734-9603