Step into a world of antiques while visiting 1001 Cherokee Trail, owned by Liz and Doug Goldstein, on the 2023 Historic Garden Week Tour on April 19.

Doug Goldstein grew up in Buffalo, New York, and was brought to the area by CPFilms, now Eastman, in 1996. The couple lived at 816 Mulberry Road for 14 years before they moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, Doug Goldstein said.

Ten years later, when this house became available, they decided to move back. They bought it in 2020.

The 1959 house was designed by Otto Zenke, a New York-born interior designer who became well known for his work in Greensboro, North Carolina. The house was built for the Lester family is still known as the Lester House.

At the entrance, an atrium with black and white checkered marble floors, 17- feet ceilings, antique furniture, an octagonal skylight and a fully functional fountain is the focal point that centers the rest of the house.

The original fountain was stolen from the house years ago, along with some other items, and the current fountain fixture is a temporary fountain. Over the years, the fountain mechanism had been boarded up and converted into seating but when they bought the house they uncovered it to see if it still worked. The plumbing was redone and the fountain is fully functional again, Goldstein said.

There is an antique table set, a blue velvet antique couch, large matching gold mirrors on two walls, plenty of green plants placed around the room and a piano as well.

There is a half bathroom on the right side of the atrium with marble floors, green wallpaper and a unique free-standing bowl sink. The sink’s blue and white design features a dragon and a bird in the middle surrounded by other flowering designs both on the inside and outside of the sink.

The atrium has four main doorways, not including the front door, that lead into other rooms of the house. Three have rounded arch frames while the fourth features glass-paneled doors that lead to the dining room. The door on the right leads to a hallway that goes to office and then the kitchen.

The office has wood paneled walls, bookshelves with brass grille doors, a plush red and white carpet, a circular wooden table in the center of the room, a desk and seating and an antique storage cabinet.

The open concept kitchen had renovated before the Goldsteins bought the house. It features an overlay refrigerator-and-freezer combo that blends into the cabinets, a large open window at the sink, an island and a skylight.

The kitchen was one of the parts of the house that sold them on buying it, though Liz Goldstein had her eye on the house for years.

A breakfast nook just off the kitchen has padded wallpaper that was original to the house along with a blue storage cabinet and a table with chairs. Past the breakfast nook is a sunroom that leads outside to stairs down to a patio with a trellis and fireplace.

The in-law suite is also on this side of the house and was repainted pink when they bought the house. Delicate pink and white china decorates built-in shelves in the room and there is an en suite bathroom. A built in desk sits in front of a large window that faces the greenery in the backyard.

Taking the door straight across after entering the home leads to the living room. The living room has plenty of seating options, a marble fire place, a large mirror above the fire place and even more unique antiques. One is a face shield that would allow ladies to block the heat from a fire, back when makeup still had high wax concentration.

Off of the living room is the formal dining room with maroon walls, a dining table that spans most of the length of the room, a chandelier and various antique furniture pieces. The room connects to a butler’s pantry with a sink and storage.

Taking the door to the left in the atrium leads to the main sleeping space in the home. There is a room that used to belong to the Goldsteins’ daughter and is now the guest room, an additional guest room and then the master suite.

The Goldsteins both agreed that they loved the house pretty much as it and have really only repainted some of the rooms. Some of the light switches have been changed out over the years, but many of them remain the original fixtures.

The Historic Garden Week Tour will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 19 with other houses at 1114 Sam Lions Trail, 200 Westover Lane and 917 Mulberry Road open.