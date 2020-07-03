Area students win Chase's Chance STEM scholarships

Three area students have been named 2020 Chase’s Chance STEM Scholars. Each student will receive a $500 scholarship that will go towards their education.
Those students are:
- Kristel Hairston, a third-semester student in the nursing program at Patrick Henry Community College. She is the daughter of Kathy Wilson-Hairston and Tony Hairston.
- Dorian M. Green, who will attend Hampden Sydney College to major in pre-med. He is the son of Dennis and Karen Green.
- Triniti Simone Galloway is a student at Winston-Salem State University majoring in nursing. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Geno Galloway.
Chase’s Chance is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that strives to provide basic needs for local and international youth so that they feel empowered to meet their goals.
