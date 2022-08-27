Author Martin Clark: "How this book came to be"

It is the type of questions raised by the twists and turns of real life that can inspire a writer, a talk by author Martin Clark suggested.

Clark, a retired Virginia circuit court judge from Patrick County, spoke at Thursday’s Piedmont Arts Guild meeting and gave out copies of his book “The Substitution Order.”

Clark is the author of five novels and has another in the works. He has received accolades from publications such as the Entertainment Weekly, the New York Times and the Winston-Salem Journal and writers such as David Baldacci, an American novelist who writes suspense novels and legal thrillers.

The book is about down-on-his-luck, disbarred attorney Kevin Moore, who is the target of a scam. After his law license was suspended, he moved from Roanoke to Patrick County, where he worked in a sub-sandwich shop.

Clark graduated cum laude from Davidson College and went to law school at the University of Virginia. He was appointed to the bench in Patrick County in 1992 at the age of 32, making him one of the youngest judges in the commonwealth’s history.

Clark opened by saying that a few years ago “I darned near died … Despite what Greek tragic poets and college theology professors tell you, brushing against ruin does not make you a smarter, wiser, deeper or better person. In my case it just made me more selfish and more idiosyncratic.”

He did not clarify what the medical emergency was.

This idiosyncratic nature, he said, reflected on his book tour for “The Substitution Order,” because he did whatever he wanted to do and whatever struck his fancy on any particular day.

“That’s what I’m going to do today,” he added.

“It’s much more fun for me to, sort of, do something new and different and it’s really fun for me after I do a couple things to answer questions, especially in smaller groups like this,” he said. “Often, after doing this for 20 years, I do the same gig again and again and … And also I never know if I’m doing something you’re interested in or not.”

The first question he answered was how he gets ideas for his books.

“I have a big, big, well to draw from and that’s working in the court system,” Clark said. The twists behind “The Substitution Order” were kicked off in a way by questions raised from a “horrific, really bad” sexual abuse case that involved a stepfather and the victim, his 12-year-old stepson. “It was awful,” Clark said.

In the case, Clark said, the defendant had confessed on tape saying that he was guilty and accepted responsibility. “The confession was compelling, it was on-point, it was factually correct and in that confession he was emotional and tearful and asked for forgiveness.”

However, even after such a dramatic confession, once the defendant was in court he ended up pleading not guilty. “We were all just mystified” on how he could backtrack on such a confession, Clark said.

The defendant gave the excuse in court that he only had given what he claimed to be a false confession in efforts to save the boy from facing charges of making a false report to the police.

Clark said that the jury quickly discussed the case and decided that the defendant was guilty.

Shortly after, Clark’s administrative assistant asked him if he ever worried that he would get a story that is “so obviously false” and “checks every wrong box” and the defendant really is telling the truth.

“That is the beginning of ‘The Substitution Order,’” Clark said. “That is basically what happens … and not only does it happen, it happens to a lawyer. So as he progresses through the system he realizes that everything he says, every defense he has, every step that he takes looks hollow, empty and false.”

“Number one, he knows that everyone will think that he is not telling the truth and number two, he realizes how this is all going to end for him,” Clark said. “The tension in the story is how he works through that dilemma and tries to get a favorable outcome in a system that can be very difficult for you if you have prior convictions and a story to tell that sounds really, really, really strange.”

“That’s the sort of sad origins and horrific origin of the book,” he said. “And it is not a sad or horrific book, it’s a fun book … but that’s how this book came to be.”

Clark brought books for each of the members of the Guild, saying “I hope you enjoy them and take them with you … Maybe I’ll be like the bad drug dealer—I’ll hook on one and then you’ll buy some more.”