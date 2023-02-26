From breeding golden retrievers for therapy work, to apparel printing and even to fundraising—Aubree Bowman does it all.

Bowman graduated from Patrick County High School and then took classes and attended Patrick and Henry Community College and Virginia Commonwealth University for criminal justice. Though she plans to finish her degrees—and is only a few classes away from completing an associate’s, bachelor’s and a master’s degree—since she isn’t working in criminal justice, it just isn’t the right time to do so.

She currently works as the manager of the Bassett Train Station and as director of fundraising and special events for the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge all the while running four other businesses that she has started.

At the train station, she is the only employee and acts as a director for the organization. She is currently building them a website, fundraising, grant writing and more.

She owns Space Buffalo Apparel, 900 Starling Ave., a printing apparel company in Martinsville with her husband, Edmund Bowman. Old Stone Kennel, another of her businesses, is a golden retriever breeding business where the dogs go on to do therapy and service work.

Another of their businesses is BowMeyer Renovations where they take rundown houses and flip them and the last business is Palimōns, which will be an outdoor apparel company that “helps people get back out into the world that haven’t been able to do certain things,” such as a veteran who may have an injury or someone with agoraphobia.

Bowman and her husband have 12 dogs: Dallas, Duke, Boudreaux, Red, Ruthy, Fitzgerald, Austen, Poe and Emerson, golden retrievers; Orion and Nova, central Asian shepherd; Loui, rescue mix. “I love to watch all 12 of them chase 1 ball,” she said. “They are my whole heart.”

They are just finishing up work in their backyard to make a puppy play area with AstroTurf, stairs, slides and other obstacles for the dogs to play with. “Taking walks is hilarious because we take at least six at a time,” Bowman said. “We also take them to work with us, so there is always a dog with us at the office more than likely.”

She enjoys playing tennis and considers herself a “science geek,” which began from her step father, the late Russell Meyer, who was a flight doctor on the first space missions. Meyer is the reason that Bowman began living in Patrick County in the first place after purchasing a 100-acre farm and moving their family from

She was born in Tampa, Florida on Dec. 21 and then moved to New Jersey before Meyer came into the picture and they moved to Virginia Beach where he opened an eye doctor practice. “It was the most fun,” she said. “He [Russel Meyer] was wonderful.”

When it came time to retire, he found a replacement he trusted and when visiting some family friends in Patrick County got the idea to move there. Down the road from their friend’s house was the Sanborn Farm, a 200 year old home and historical barns, where a famous painter used to live.

He fell in love with the property and even though Bowman had made a deal that they would stay in Virginia Beach if she got into the performing arts academy at Salem High School, they still ended up moving before she graduated.

“I got in and they said ‘sorry, we already bought the house,’” she said. “I was so mad, I was so angry.” But, they family moved regardless and when Bowman went to Patrick County High School, she began taking advanced classes and was a seated player on the tennis team as a freshman.

“It was a very interesting culture shock,” she added.

After college she worked at U.S. Cellular in sales for a while before she worked in security at Whelan Security where she was awarded Officer of the Year. She broke her leg and had to take some time off which let her realize she wanted to go on a different path.

She went back to sale, but this time worked at AT&T where she moved to Ohio and worked at one of the flagship stores. She then worked in marketing and sales for a chiropractor practice before she moved back to Patrick County to take care of Meyer.

One of her dreams is to open a fine-dining restaurant right here in Martinsville so that she can experience her favorite foods, veal and Wagyu beef, right here at home without having to travel.