Cacao comes to town

Meredith Young didn’t know she would be bringing ceremonial cacao to Martinsville but after a successful and well-attended event — there would be even more to come.

Young, a 2009 graduate of Carlisle School, is the daughter of Richard and Lauren Young of Bassett.

From January through June, she lived in a conversion van that she had renovated to create a comfortable living space for herself in the Florida Keys, where she taught yoga.

She spent one month in Michigan and then when she came to Floyd Yoga Fest before she ended up back in Martinsville.

Her van was totaled in an accident in September. Around that time, a new opportunity came in the form of a request from her aunt Virginia Hamlet, the owner of Hamlet Vineyards and Hamlet Kitchen, asking her to help out temporarily.

One of Hamlet’s employees was having a baby and someone was needed to fill in for her. Young came to stay with her aunt and uncle, Butch Hamlet, in an apartment above their garage.

She had first heard of cacao when she was living in Asheville, North Carolina, where “cacao is very loud,” she said. She was seeing signs for cacao events all over the place and eventually she booked a private ceremony, where she began to learn about it.

Cacao is very close to what it sounds like and originates from the plant and beans that modern chocolate is from, but it is a purer form that has not been as processed. This creates a very dark-chocolate tasting food that has large amounts of nutrients and antioxidants in it.

Young said she thought she would just come here and “teach a bunch of yoga” and “make the best of it” while she was in town when everything worked out that Jack Howard, nomadic shaman (someone who travels around and shares healing energy) and cacao ceremonialist, was able to come to Martinsville and lead a ceremony.

After Young had met Howard at Floyd Yoga Jam, she became involved with cacao in more ceremonial and meditative way. “I felt the cacao move me … There was no other way to explain it … It sent me this wave of trust, calmness,” Young said. “It makes me feel good no matter what is going on around me.”

Howard, after years working in the technology industry, felt moved to make a life change and get involved in the world of healing and helping others, he said. He started by learning Reiki healing (energy healing) and reflexology (the application of pressure to specific parts of the body) and then he eventually discovered cacao.

His curiosity led him to conduct his own research into cacao; both Young and Howard recommend anyone interested in cacao learn more about it independently before consuming it. That’s because cacao can affect people with low blood sugar and people who are taking anti-depressants.

To make cacao, the same bean that produces cocoa nibs is processed and formed into bricks. To consume it, one shaves some cacao off the brick and mixes an ounce of cacao with warm water no hotter than 160 degrees.

After this, the cacao is then in liquid form and possible to drink.

Howard buys his cacao from Cacao Source which gets its cacao from Guatemala and is the purest form he has found, he said.

Different cacao plants have different flavors and potency, and Cacao Source keeps the batches separate when others would mix together for a less pure brick of cacao, he said. The two places he recommends for the best cacao are from sourcecacao.com and keithscacao.com.

In his ceremonies, Howard makes sure to honor the people who harvest and process the cacao plant and to drink the cacao with intention. He tells attendees the history of cacao; the benefits of antioxidants, magnesium and theobromine; and then plays instruments like a gong and singing bowls to provide a healing sound bath.

Young and Howard held three cacao ceremonies, two at TAD Space in Martinsville and one at the Stoneleigh Estate. For more information visit yogawithmeredith or jackenjoybeing on Instagram or email Howard at jack@enjoybeing.com.

While there may not be any more official cacao events in Martinsville for the near future, the next step for them, Young said, is to bring cacao to the Florida Keys when she returns there next year, and Howard will join her on his way to take a trip to South America for more healing adventures.