The Cascade Community Volunteer Fire Department has honored its chief, Eric Clark, who stepped into his current role in June 2018. “Since then, Chief Clark has made extraordinary strides and efforts to better our department and service to the community,” a release from the department states. Since January, 2020, the fire department “has seen substantial growth in active membership,” the release states. In July 2019, Clark, with the help of others, transitioned the department from a BLS First Responder Agency to an Advanced Life Support Transport Agency. Since then, the CCVFD bought two rescue transports that provide pre-hospital care to Cascade and the communities around it. Other leaders of the CCVFD are Assistant Chief Matt Hunt, Capt. Travis Lewis, Capt. Donell Hairston, Lt. Jordan Keatts, Lt. Jenny Goodwin and Lt. Joe McGuire.