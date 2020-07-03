Charity League awards $29,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates and college students

The Charity League of Martinsville and Henry County awarded 29 scholarships of $1,000 each to area high school graduates and college students for the 2020-2021 academic year. The Charity League, established in 1931, strives to promote growth and development of children throughout Martinsville and Henry County through education and health programs.
Recipients include:
Emily Bray, daughter of James and Connie Bray, was awarded the Virginia Walker Hamlet Scholarship. She will attend the University of Lynchburg.
Kaitlin Brown, daughter of Mike and Michelle Brown, was awarded the Howard Stone Renewable Scholarship. She attends Converse College.
Aaliyah Craig and Alexis Watts were both awarded Dr. Samuel Newman Scholarships. These scholarships were created in 1976 to honor the late Dr. Samuel Newman of Danville, who conducted pediatric clinics in Martinsville in the late 1930s. Craig is the daughter of Timmy and Tonya Hylton and will attend Liberty University. Watts is the daughter of Debra Green and will attend Longwood University.
Dorian Green, son of Dennis and Karen Green, was awarded the Adele Pannill Scholarship. He will attend Hampden-Sydney College.
Hunter Greer, India Manning, and Jacob Tisdale were all awarded Adele Pannill Carter Charitable Trust Scholarships. Greer is the son of Tim and Michelle Greer and will attend Radford University. Manning is the daughter of Randy and Karen Manning and will attend Bridgewater College. Tisdale is the son of Travis and Christina Tisdale and will attend the University of Virginia.
Dejionna Harris, daughter of the late Shavika Harris, was awarded the Blue Ridge Scholarship. She will attend Bluefield College.
Jett Hooker, daughter of George and Janey Hooker, received the Jett Carter Groves Scholarship. She will attend Virginia Tech.
Anesia Martin, daughter of Pamela Martin, was awarded the Memorial Scholarship, which is given in memory of deceased Charity League members. She will attend Emory and Henry College.
Anna Osenkowsky, daughter of Jim and Kristin Osenkowsky, was awarded the Founder’s Scholarship, first given in 1976 in honor of the Charity League’s charter members. She will attend Christopher Newport University.
Brooke Tilley, daughter of Mark and Tracy Tilley, was awarded the Sustainer Scholarship. She will attend Clemson University.
Faith Young, daughter of Victor and Lynne Young, was awarded the Catherine Pannill Scholarship. She will attend Patrick Henry Community College.
The Charity League awarded 15 additional scholarships to:
Melissa Anderson, daughter of Lisa Anderson. She will attend Virginia Commonwealth University.
Madeline Bishop, daughter of Adam and Leigh Ann Bishop. She will attend Emory and Henry College.
T’Coma Clanton, son of Brienna Hairston and the late Maurice Clanton. He will attend Virginia Commonwealth University.
Sydney Compton, daughter of Chris and Denise Compton. She will attend the University of Virginia.
Kendall Cope, son of Tammy Cope. He will attend the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech.
Marcus Esdaile, son of Michael and Sherrill Esdaile. He will attend Virginia Tech.
Rya Hall, daughter of Nathan Hall and Tambrey Fedorko. She will attend James Madison University.
Kathryne Hruza, daughter of Eric Hruza and the late Maureen Fitzgibbon. She will attend the University of Virginia.
Micah Montgomery, son of Kirk and Emily Montgomery. He will attend Liberty University.
Westley Mullen, son of Sharon Mullen. He will attend the Universal Technical Institute.
Kolby Quigg, son of Kenneth and Sharon Quigg. He will attend Virginia Military Institute.
Tanner Roach, son of Darrin and Stacey Roach. He will attend Patrick Henry Community College.
Zariah Scales, daughter of Brian and Stephanie Brinegar. She will attend the University of Virginia College at Wise.
Myiah Terry, niece of Holly Needy. She will attend George Mason University.
McKinley Verlik, son of Sean and Tanya Verlik. He will attend the University of Virginia.
Charity League scholarship recipients were chosen by a scholarship committee on the basis of college plans, financial need, grade point average, community involvement and service, and recommendations from their high school or college counselors.
