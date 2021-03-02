Col. George Waller Chapter SAR wins awards

The Col. George Waller Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution has been honored as the organization’s Best Chapter.

That recognition came at the annual meeting of the Virginia Society SAR, held in February. Other awards the club received included for Chapter Excellence, History Day and Flag Award.

Eric Monday of Martinsville is the Virginia state chancellor for SAR. He was awarded a Meritorious Service for his extensive volunteer service at the state level.

Also in February, the chapter’s officers and chairs met at the Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum to make program plans. Those officers and chairs are Andy Doss, Jarred Marlowe, Jamie Hooper, Monday, John Phillips, Bob Vogler, W.C. Fowlkes and Gary Hollandsworth.

The chapter is a lineal society open to any male who can prove descent from a person who completed patriotic service during the active years of the American Revolution.

