COMMUNITY BRIEFS: Laurel Park's plant sale is back post pandemic; Robertson joins FGF staff

The Laurel Park Middle School’s greenhouse plant sale returned from a pandemic-forced hiatus and opened Tuesday to shoppers who wear masks and practice social distancing will be required. Traffic will be limited to five shoppers' being allowed in the greenhouse at a time.
The greenhouse, which is behind the school, is open from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays (April 22 through May 13) and 9-11 a.m. Fridays.
For sale will be:
- Packs of four or six plants for $1.50: Begonia, celosia, coleus, dianthus, impatiens, Hypoestes (polka dot plant), marigold, petunia, portulaca, salvia, verbena and vinca.
- Single plants in 4-inch pots for $2: Bacoba, Calibrachoa, geranium, Mexican heather, petunia, purslane, spider plant and wandering Jew.
- Single plants in 6-inch pots for $3: Dragon-wing begonia, lantana, Perilla, sunpatiens and sweet potato vine.
- Herbs, packs of four for $1.50: Basil, sage and parsley.
- Herbs in 4-inch pots for $2: Lavender and rosemary
- Vegetables in packs of four or six for $1.50: Peppers and tomatoes (Better Boy, Big Boy, Early Girl, German Johnson and Super Sweet 100)
Additionally, cucumbers and squash will be ready to sell by April 30.
Robertson joins FGF staff
Germaine Robertson has joined Future Generations Foundation as assistant/youth support director.
Robertson is a graduate of National Business College of Martinsville, and she is the youth secretary at Mount Sinai Church. She is married, the mother of one and grandmother of three and is credited for having been an “enthusiastic volunteer and supporter and has demonstrated that she is definitely a light that shines bright for our youth,” a release from FGF states.
Bingo fundraiser at Fontaine
The Fontaine Ruritan Club, 1903 Joseph Martin Highway, will have a multivendor. mixed-item bingo event on Saturday as a fundraiser to support community programs such as the Fishing Rodeo for kids, back-to-school programs, “I Like Me” books for first-graders at Rich Acres Elementary School, donations to assisted-living facilities, Christmas door decoration contests at local schools, awards to law enforcement officers and Trunk or Treat, among others.
The doors will open at 5 p.m., and bingo starts at 6. A fee of $20 will get you 21 games, and extra packs will cost $10. Children 14 and younger can play for $10 when they are with a paying adult.
There will be door prizes, and 50/50 tickets will be for sale. Food also will be available for purchase.
Legion Post 42 elects officers
At its regular meeting last week, the American Legion Post 42 in Martinsville elected its officers for the 2021-22 year. They are Post Commander David Kipfinger, First Vice Commander Lewis Stone, Second Vice Commander Robert Lackey, Adjutant John Rehder, Finance Officer Doug De Voe, Post Chaplain, Nick Krasks, Sergeant-at-Arms Ural Harris, Post Service Officer Robert Hayzlett, Post Legislative Officer and Public Relations Chair W.C. Fowlkes, Post Judge Advocate Nike Thornton, Americanism Chair S.T. Fulcher, Children and Youth Chair Charles Washburn.