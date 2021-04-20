COMMUNITY BRIEFS: Laurel Park's plant sale is back post pandemic; Robertson joins FGF staff

Robertson is a graduate of National Business College of Martinsville, and she is the youth secretary at Mount Sinai Church. She is married, the mother of one and grandmother of three and is credited for having been an “enthusiastic volunteer and supporter and has demonstrated that she is definitely a light that shines bright for our youth,” a release from FGF states.

Bingo fundraiser at Fontaine

The Fontaine Ruritan Club, 1903 Joseph Martin Highway, will have a multivendor. mixed-item bingo event on Saturday as a fundraiser to support community programs such as the Fishing Rodeo for kids, back-to-school programs, “I Like Me” books for first-graders at Rich Acres Elementary School, donations to assisted-living facilities, Christmas door decoration contests at local schools, awards to law enforcement officers and Trunk or Treat, among others.

The doors will open at 5 p.m., and bingo starts at 6. A fee of $20 will get you 21 games, and extra packs will cost $10. Children 14 and younger can play for $10 when they are with a paying adult.

There will be door prizes, and 50/50 tickets will be for sale. Food also will be available for purchase.

Legion Post 42 elects officers

At its regular meeting last week, the American Legion Post 42 in Martinsville elected its officers for the 2021-22 year. They are Post Commander David Kipfinger, First Vice Commander Lewis Stone, Second Vice Commander Robert Lackey, Adjutant John Rehder, Finance Officer Doug De Voe, Post Chaplain, Nick Krasks, Sergeant-at-Arms Ural Harris, Post Service Officer Robert Hayzlett, Post Legislative Officer and Public Relations Chair W.C. Fowlkes, Post Judge Advocate Nike Thornton, Americanism Chair S.T. Fulcher, Children and Youth Chair Charles Washburn.