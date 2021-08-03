 Skip to main content
Community Storehouse celebrates 20 years
Community Storehouse celebrates 20 years

Community Storehouse in Ridgeway recently celebrated 20 years of providing families with nutritious food through its distribution system.

Leadership gathered to honor donors, volunteers and the programs they have served.

Travis J. Adkins, executive director at Storehouse, at the event highlighted the impact of the group:

  • More than 3 million pounds of food provided to the community.
  • More than 200,000 backpack bags delivered directly to children in need.
  • More than 500,000 volunteer hours invested.
