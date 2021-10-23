Doris Brim's 100th birthday is today

Doris V. Brim is celebrating her 100th birthday today.
The Martinsville native worked at Pannill Knitting for 40 years.
She and her husband, Herman Brim, lived on Oak Grove Avenue in Martinsville, and she has lived in Roanoke with her granddaughter, Jessice Brim, and daughter-in-law, Rose Halliday, since 2014.
