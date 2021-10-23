 Skip to main content
Doris Brim's 100th birthday is today
Doris Brim's 100th birthday is today

Doris Brim

Doris V. Brim is celebrating her 100th birthday today.

The Martinsville native worked at Pannill Knitting for 40 years.

She and her husband, Herman Brim, lived on Oak Grove Avenue in Martinsville, and she has lived in Roanoke with her granddaughter, Jessice Brim, and daughter-in-law, Rose Halliday, since 2014.

