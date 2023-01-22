East Church Street home

A century later, the house at 512 E. Church St. will be a home again.

The Southern cottage style house, built in 1920, started as a family home, then was turned into apartments before being left vacant for decades.

Damon Hill and his son, Robert Hill, who will live in the house with his family, started working on the house in May 2018.

“I have learned why people don’t fix up old houses,” Hill said. He encountered trouble getting renovation loans because he is doing the work by himself with his son’s help, and they have put over 6,000 hours into working on the house since they bought it.

The once grand house had been divided into five apartments. Damon Hill’s grandmother, Goldie Hill, had lived in one of them. She died in 1977 — and 41 years later, when he asked a real estate agent to see inside just on a whim, he noticed that nothing had changed.

“Same crack in the plaster,” he said. “Same broken thermometer on the wall.”

The Hills have taken out multiple walls, removed bathrooms where they had been placed to create the different apartments, rebuilt the window frames and casings, tore down the balcony to add on a bigger one, added new stairs and railing and fixed many odd modifications that had made the house an apartment complex. They did all that while getting any changes they made the house’s exterior approved by the Architectural Review Board (ARB).

The wood flooring is original except for areas where there was damage, where Hill added boning to the floor with new wood.

Now, as seen at the entrance, there is a living room to the left with an original fireplace. In front of the living room fireplace is a diamond shaped piece of flooring with wood running in the opposite direction of the other flooring that reads “Est. 1920” for the year that the house was built. A wall was removed to create a larger living room where there was originally a separate dining room and living room.

To the right of the front door is a room with a red brick fireplace that has a cast iron cover that Hill said has been there as long as he can remember. They wanted to remove it to clean the cover, but couldn’t get it off.

In another room is a button switch (for overhead light) that is original to the house. It operates on 12-volt, knob-and tube-wiring and will be covered with a clear display to showcase the feature once the house is finished.

Straight forward from the front door there used to be a bathroom that blocked off access to the main hallway except for the stairs that went to the upstairs units. Hill removed the bathroom, replaced the water-damaged floors and now has another pathway through the house.

Another room downstairs is painted lime green and has a large blank white square painted on the wall. When the house is finished, this room will be a game room. The white will be outlined with a border and painted black so that a projector can display images on the wall.

The room could be made another bedroom if the couple have another child, Hill said.

Down the hall to the left is storage closet and a bathroom with a shower before there is access to an outside porch on the back of the house, which used to be a kitchen and bathroom for one of the units, through a brand new mudroom that they added.

Down the hall to the right is the fully updated kitchen with new appliances. Hill said that the current cabinets are just a placeholder until his son can get some custom ones made for the home sometime in the future.

A basement access outside the kitchen that had been blocked off now is fully accessible and ready for use.

The windows in the house had to be redone, and though Hill said the ARB doesn’t usually like to allow vinyl windows, they made an exception because they custom windows that Hill had put in look exactly like those of the original home.

There are now four freshly painted bedrooms upstairs in varying colors, with bathrooms for each of the rooms. All that Hill said is left to complete in the house are cosmetic touches such as finishing the baseboards in some of the rooms, get the kitchen counter finished and finish the casings on the doorways.