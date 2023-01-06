"Echoes of Sandy Creek" tells stories from an Axton tobacco farm in 1958

The long-gone tobacco days are brought back to life with Joseph "Pete" Lovell's book of stories about growing up in Axton.

The tales in “Echoes of Sandy Creek” are based on events from his life after his family moved from a house on Oak Street in Martinsville to a farm in Axton in 1958, when Lovell was 6 years old.

The goal of these stories, he said, is to “give insight to people that, number one, knew nothing about farming, but knew nothing about how hard it was in that period of time.”

On his family’s farm, he and his mother, Thelma Pearl Lovell, father, Josephus Lovell and sisters Lillie, Jo Anne and Marian grew tobacco and so did the families on surrounding farms.

“Nowadays, it’s easy. Everybody has automated machines, but then we did everything manually from planting all the way to harvesting, to marketing, everything,” Lovell said.

His father worked full-time as a brick layer in Roanoke during the week, so much of the farming was left to his mother and the children. But, since she had grown up on a tobacco farm in Rolesville, North Carolina, she knew more about tobacco farming than the rest of the family.

Lovell said he intentionally wrote the book in a way that someone who didn’t know anything about farming or farm life could still feel a part of and connect to the stories.

One story describes an instance in which the family’s house on the farm burned down. When they moved there in 1958, there were two houses on the farm. One was bigger but run down and the other was smaller and newer. The family started out living in the smaller house.

One day three years later, while the children were at school, his mother came back from farming to find the house on fire. The only thing she was able to save was a metal box that contained family photos, the deed to the farm and other important papers before the house burned down completely.

After that, the family was forced to move into the older house on the farm. With the help of people in the Axton community, the house was rebuilt and renovated in two weeks and better able to accommodate a family living in it.

“That old house … became a really nice home,” he said.

While writing the book Lovell decided to write the stories from the perspective of the age when he experienced it all. He said this was a particular struggle with the editor of the book at first, but once Lovell made it clear that that was his intention, things were smooth sailing after that.

Lovell’s father grew up in Henry and lived in a house on land which Philpott lake now covers. Lovell said he suspects he gets his writing and storytelling ability from his father, who used to be famous in their family for telling stories that no one could tell whether he was making them up or not.

“They would beg him to tell stories,” Lovell said. “He would tell stories from his past … He just knew how to draw people into the story.” Some of those stories are also recorded in Lovell’s book.

Lovell had been writing short stories and posting them to his Facebook account for a while, when two years after he retired his wife, Karen Lovell, suggested that he put them into a book.

“I started most of them to leave a record of my family for my kids,” he said.

He has one daughter, Jennifer Rabon, and one son, Michael Lovell.

The title, “Echoes of Sandy Creek,” is in reference to the creek that stretched around two-thirds of the farm property that Lovell, his siblings and other neighborhood kids used to play on back in the day and the memories that they made there.

The book can be purchased at Made in Martinsville, 105 E. Main St.; Books and Crannies, 50 E. Church St.; and online via Amazon and Barnes and Nobel.